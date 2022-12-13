Read full article on original website
Related
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
'Alexa, Thank My Driver': Amazon Is Giving $5 Million In Tips To Amazon Drivers
Amazon is making it easy for customers to tip their drivers with any Amazon Alexa device or the Amazon mobile shopping app for a limited time.
Shoppers' returns are spiking to unprecedented levels — driving a $280 billion problem that's starting to backfire against them
US shoppers will return more than a quarter of what they buy this year. Retailers like Zara, L.L.Bean, and Amazon have solutions.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
Walmart’s final Black Friday 2022 sale is live: Here are the newest deals
Walmart’s third “Black Friday Deals for Days” 2022 sale is happening now with more markdowns for holiday shoppers. The sale went live at 7 p.m. ET for the general public. Deals will be featured in-stores on Nov. 25 (Black Friday). The perks for Walmart+ members, who received...
She returned an item to Amazon. Here’s why she was charged a $144 restocking fee.
Amazon is a go-to marketplace for millions of Americans, even more so with the holiday shopping season in full swing. Overall, consumers say they find the online retailer’s return policies to be convenient and flexible. In fact, according to a Morning Consult poll about trust in brands, Amazon ranked No. 2, only behind the U.S. Postal Service, for brands that “do what is right.”
Mic
75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for
No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything (Under $50) That I’m Buying This Cyber Monday
Including the dress I can’t wait to wear this holiday season.
Amazon will tip your delivery drivers if you do this limited-time Alexa hack
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Help reward those delivering gifts and everyday essentials this holiday season Most of us shop from Amazon quite a bit throughout the year. However, during the holidays, the number of packages arriving on your doorstep likely increases. Fortunately, if you want to help the hardworking […]
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
How Walmart and Other Big-Name Stores Get You To Spend More Money
Perhaps the biggest reason that Walmart is so attractive -- and successful -- is that they tout mighty savings opportunities. The chain with over 10,500 locations hosts frequent sales, a sweeping...
iheart.com
Amazon's $5 'Thank My Driver' Promotion Reached Its Limit Within 24 Hours
Amazon recently launched a promotion where customers were able to thank their delivery drivers by giving them a $5 tip, courtesy of Amazon. According to Fox 11, the promotion was supposed to go on through December 21st or until they reached 1 million "thank you's." But within 24 hours of the promotion launching, they reached their 1 million "thank you" tips. LOVE THAT! Reaching their goal means that customers won't be pressing that option to give delivery drivers a $5 tip. Amazon has also stated that the "five drivers who received the most 'thank-yous' during this promo will be receiving a $10,000 bonus along with an extra $10,000 to donate to the charity of their choice."
You Could Win Up to $20 a Day Playing Amazon’s Spin the Wheel Game — Here's How to Play
As if Amazon’s early Black Friday deals weren’t enough to get you in the holiday shopping spirit, the e-commerce giant is now giving you ample chances to win some extra spending money just in time for major sales. Amazon’s spin the wheel game, officially titled Spin & Win, began on Nov. 21, 2022, and will run through Nov. 28.
Mic
Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast
Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
geekwire.com
Amazon expands customer return drop-off footprint in new deal with Staples
Amazon is teaming up with another competitor to expand the list of places where customers can return products. The Seattle tech giant confirmed to GeekWire that it recently started allowing returns at select Staples locations. Amazon did something similar back in 2017 when it began accepting returns at Kohl’s stores....
100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Shoppers Call This Customer-Loved Roomba a 'Beast,' and It's on Sale at Amazon Right Now
“We run it every day and our house has never been cleaner” Cleaning the house is hardly what anyone would designate as a good time — even though it's certainly something that has to be done. Rather than lugging out the heavy upright vacuum every time there's a little mess, it's more than worth it to invest in a robot vacuum that's guaranteed to do all the work for you. And right now, the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 20 percent off at Amazon —...
Amazon's top 10 best-selling items of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Fire TV Stick, Apple AirPods, and more helped the online retailer hit big over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Comments / 0