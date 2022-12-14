Read full article on original website
Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and added an assist and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a Thursday loss to Buffalo in the second game of its five-game homestand.
Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo’s third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, and Craig Anderson made 29 saves. “We just kept battling,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “I love that part of our game. That is not an easy team to play, and their goaltender was outstanding. I thought Skinner coming back in the lineup was significant, every impactful.” Shayne Gostisbehere and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who are 4-3-1 in their new home at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State. Connor Ingram finished with 38 saves.
GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3
EDMONTON, AB - Put out an APB on Lukas Dostal for grand larceny. The Anaheim goaltender was exceptional between the pipes, turning away 46 of 49 Oilers shots on the evening, and backstopping the Ducks to a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. The 22-year-old stood on his head for most of the third period, making several huge stops on a late Oilers power play to help steal the victory for the California team.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
Caps Take on Leafs
Two nights after playing extremely well in a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars here in D.C., the Capitals continue their three-game homestand with a visit from one of the NHL's hottest teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs blow into town on Saturday night to supply the opposition for the middle match of Washington's homestand.
Capitals welcome home Abercrombie with tribute on Saturday
Fort Dupont alum returns to D.C. for first time since joining Maple Leafs as coach. Duante Abercrombie had a homecoming to Capital One Arena Saturday. The 35-year-old alum of Washington, D.C.'s venerable Fort Dupont Ice Hockey Club, returned to his native city for the first time as a coaching development associate for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL Morning Skate for December 17
* Will The Great Eight tie Mr. Hockey on the NHL's all-time goals list Saturday? Alex Ovechkin, who sits one back of Gordie Howe, has tallied eight times in head-to-head games with Auston Matthews but will be facing a familiar face who enters the contest with two straight shutouts. *...
Preview: December 17 vs. Dallas
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 17-6-6 (40 Points, T-2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, December 15. Stars Record: 18-8-5 (41 Points, 1st, Central Division) Stars Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 15. NEWS...
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES MORNING SKATE
FLAMESTV PODCAST - TOUGH THIRD PERIOD SINKS FLAMES. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down the game on the Original 16 Postgame Show. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. December 17, 2022. Brendan Parker and Cory Sarich break down a 5-2 loss to the Blues, with postgame comments from...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Wild in Back-to-Back Contest
Chicago faces Minnesota for the second time this season. The Blackhawks travel to the Minnesota tonight to take on the Wild in a back-to-back matchup. The Blackhawks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday evening ... Taylor Raddysh scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A) ... Jonathan Toews tallied an assist on the goal, giving him points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) ... Seth Jones notched the secondary assist on the tally and skated in a game-high 24:42 of ice time ... Patrick Kane paced all players with five shots on goal ... Jake McCabe and Jarred Tinordi each posted four hits.
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for Hometown Heroes Day on Saturday
DETROIT -- The hard work and sacrifice of local frontline heroes will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon when the Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators for Hometown Heroes Day at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (13-10-6; 32 points) and Ottawa (13-14-2; 28 points) is set for 1...
Bruins Unveil Winter Classic Equipment, Test it During Practice
BOSTON - Linus Ullmark was born in 1993 and grew up in Northern Sweden. As such, he did not have regular access to Bruins games on television. But he remembers, nonetheless, flipping through hockey magazines and his hockey card collection and seeing former Black & Gold backstops Andy Moog and Byron Dafoe among some of the game's great goaltenders of that era like Dominik Hasek and Patrick Roy.
Capitals resume holiday tradition with visit to children in hospital
WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals brought holiday cheer and a sense of normalcy back to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital when they visited for the first time in three years Friday. The players spent part of the afternoon with children and their families at the Lombardi Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic and put...
Beniers, Borgen go Christmas tree hunting for their home
Kraken teammates cut down tree at farm, decorate it in new video. Matty Beniers and Will Borgen are sprucing up their home this holiday season. The Seattle Kraken teammates, who are also housemates, went to pick out a Christmas tree for their house in a new video posted by the team on Twitter.
Kempe scores twice, Kings rally past Bruins in shootout
BOSTON -- Adrian Kempe scored two goals for the Los Angeles Kings, who rallied for a 3-2 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Kempe cut it to 2-1 at 8:29 of the third, scoring on the rebound of Fiala's shot off a cross-ice pass from Anze Kopitar. He then tied it 2-2 at 17:50 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle during a 5-on-3 power play.
Cotter's parents drive four hours to see son play in Chicago
Golden Knights rookie poses for picture with folks before game. If Paul Cotter turned the puck over during Thursday's game at the United Center, he'd probably have to duck. The Vegas Golden Knights forward had his parents in the stands at the United Center on Thursday and they had some great seats.
Coyotes, Bally Sports Arizona Raise Over $50,000 for Phoenix Children's
Fans contribute throughout the night to help raise money for a good cause, donations still being accepted. Fans cheering on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Friday night came out in droves, and they came through in a big way outside of the stadium, too. The Coyotes partnered with...
NHL to host free outdoor fan festival ahead of Winter Classic
Bruins alumni, Stanley Cup will appear at Boston City Hall to help celebrate Jan. 2 outdoor game vs. Penguins. NEW YORK - - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® festivities will begin at Boston City Hall Plaza with the NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a free two-day, non-ticketed fan festival open to the public. On Dec. 30 and 31, the NHL and its corporate partners will treat hockey fans to many fun interactions and experiences, including autograph sessions featuring current and former Boston Bruins greats, a myriad of family-friendly hockey interactives, giveaways, food, and a special appearance by the oldest and most revered trophy in sports - the Stanley Cup®.
VGK Announce Plans for 2022 Gala Presented by Resorts World Las Vegas
VEGAS (December 16, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 16, plans for the 2022 Gala Presented by Resorts World Las Vegas benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The event, which was last held in February of 2020, will be at Resorts World Las Vegas inside Zouk Nightclub on Monday, February 13th.
