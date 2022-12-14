Read full article on original website
Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and added an assist and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a Thursday loss to Buffalo in the second game of its five-game homestand.
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Distributes three assists
Schmaltz recorded three assists and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. Schmaltz played provider Friday, helping out his linemates Clayton Keller (twice) and Travis Boyd (once). In his last four games, Schmaltz has a goal and five helpers -- it appears his offense has kicked back into gear. The 26-year-old has four goals, six assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 13 appearances overall after missing about a month with a rib injury early in the campaign.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Practicing in full-contact jersey
Backstrom (hip) practiced in a full-contact jersey Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. Backstrom has yet to play this season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Practicing without limitations is a big step toward his return to the lineup, though a definite timeline has yet to be established. The 35-year-old center logged six goals and 25 assists in 47 games last year.
Video: Devin Booker had funny stat-padding moment in win over Pelicans
You certainly cannot say that Devin Booker was unaware of the box score on Saturday night. The Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker went Super Saiyan on the New Orleans Pelicans, pouring in 58 points in a 118-114 win for Phoenix. Booker made 21 field goals (including six three-pointers) in 42 total minutes of play. In... The post Video: Devin Booker had funny stat-padding moment in win over Pelicans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant tossed for profanity, 'questioning integrity' of ref
Grizzlies star Ja Morant received two technical fouls just before halftime Saturday against the Thunder, with the second one being issued "for making a comment questioning the integrity of an official."
Pirates' Austin Hedges: Links up with Pittsburgh
Hedges agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. For as great as Hedges is on the defensive side of the ball, he gives most of that value back at the dish. The 30-year-old has a career 54 wRC+ (100 is average) and he's been below that mark each of the past four seasons. Even in two-catcher fantasy leagues, Hedges falls short of clearing the bar, though his addition should be a boon to the Pirates' pitching staff.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
Titans' Robert Woods: Back at practice
Woods (illness) was present for practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Woods sat out Wednesday's session, so his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Chargers. The Titans' upcoming practice report will clarify whether Woods was a limited or full participant.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Listed probable Sunday
Jokic is considered probable for Sunday's game versus the Hornets despite a right knee contusion. Jokic hasn't missed a game since Nov. 20 and seems likely to continue that streak Sunday. Still, it will be worth monitoring the star center's status leading up to the contest to ensure the knee isn't a problem.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Shoots well in return
Adams closed Thursday's 142-101 win over Milwaukee with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 21 minutes. Adams turned in an efficient shooting line and swatted away a season-high five shots, with three coming in the first half of Thursday's blowout win. The big man missed Monday's matchup against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, but he looked solid against the Bucks and wasn't required to play a full complement of minutes after Memphis took a large lead into halftime. Adams is averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last five matchups.
Jets' Corey Davis: Unavailable Week 15
Davis (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Davis was unable to practice this week after he suffered a concussion against the Bills, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. The Jets have a quick turnaround next week with a Thursday game versus the Jaguars, so he's in danger of missing two contests in quick succession. Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims should be more involved Sunday with Davis sidelined, though the Jets' passing attack could take a step back with Zach Wilson starting at quarterback after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out.
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
Cubs' Eric Stout: Finds work with Cubs
Stout (back) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday. Stout split time with the Cubs and Pirates in 2022, combining to throw 22.1 innings in the majors. He maintained a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in that span while pitching in relief, and he could fill in a similar role in 2023.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Gains clearance for Week 15
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Hicks (ankle) won't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Colts, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Hicks was listed as a non-participant on the Vikings' initial Week 15 injury report released Tuesday, but he bumped up to limited participation Wednesday and then full activity Thursday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a high-end IDP option this season, tallying 105 tackles, nine pass breakups, three sacks, one interception and a forced fumble through 13 appearances.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out Saturday
Middleton will not play Saturday versus the Jazz due to right knee soreness. Middleton hasn't had recent issues regarding his knee, so this is another problem area worth monitoring. He hasn't been particularly efficient shooting the ball of late either, so it's also possible his absence is simply a night off to reset his mindset. Either way, Middleton's next opportunity to take the floor comes Monday against the Pelicans. Jevon Carter, Pat Connaughton and Wesley Matthews could be among the candidates to acquire some of Middleton's vacated minutes.
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
