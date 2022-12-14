Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Practicing in full-contact jersey
Backstrom (hip) practiced in a full-contact jersey Saturday, per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic. Backstrom has yet to play this season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Practicing without limitations is a big step toward his return to the lineup, though a definite timeline has yet to be established. The 35-year-old center logged six goals and 25 assists in 47 games last year.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Suffers minor ankle injury
Cruz suffered what's believed to be a minor ankle injury while playing in the Dominican Winter League on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While it's good news that the Pirates are referring to the injury as minor, it's too early to say that Cruz is definitely in the clear. The injury is at least serious enough that the Pirates will have him undergo further tests. Once the results of those tests are known, it should become clear whether or not Cruz is at risk of missing time next season.
CBS Sports
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Distributes three assists
Schmaltz recorded three assists and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders. Schmaltz played provider Friday, helping out his linemates Clayton Keller (twice) and Travis Boyd (once). In his last four games, Schmaltz has a goal and five helpers -- it appears his offense has kicked back into gear. The 26-year-old has four goals, six assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 13 appearances overall after missing about a month with a rib injury early in the campaign.
CBS Sports
Billy Hamilton: Signs minors deal with White Sox
Hamilton signed with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Hamilton spent time with the White Sox in 2021, slashing .220/.242/.378 across 135 plate appearances. He appeared in big-league games for the Marlins and Twins last season but only came to the plate 23 times. At this point his in career, the 32-year-old's bat isn't good enough for his speed and defense to earn him regular playing time, but it's possible he earns a bench spot.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
Australian soccer match abandoned after goalie is violently attacked by fans who stormed the pitch
An Australian A-League club game between local rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after a fan invasion of the pitch turned violent and resulted in City goalkeeper Tom Glover being hit in the head with a metal bucket. According to a report by ESPN, the pitch invasion was the culmination of a tense and unruly atmosphere stemming from the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to sell hosting rights to the league's Grand Finals to Sydney for the next three years.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Nets five-year pact with White Sox
Benintendi (wrist) signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Benintendi put together a .304/.373/.399 slash line with five home runs and eight stolen bases for the Royals and Yankees this past season. He doesn't run nearly as well as he used to and his already modest power bottomed out in 2022. However, Benintendi does offer good on-base skills and an adequate glove. He should score a good number of runs if he wins a spot high in the White Sox's batting order. Benintendi had hamate bone surgery in September, but he should be fine for spring training.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with their No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Reds' Spencer Steer: Extended third base look
The Reds will give Steer an extended look at third base to begin the 2023 season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Steer spent most of his 2022 season, both in the minors and majors, at third base, though he also saw significant time at second base and shortstop during his time in the minors. The Reds seem more committed to Steer, whom they got in the Tyler Mahle trade last season, than they do with Mike Moustakas.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Triston Casas: In line for first base job
Casas (knee) is poised to be the Red Sox' regular first baseman after Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. There's a good chance Casas was ultimately going to be the preferred option over Hosmer anyway, but with the veteran gone the situation is that much clearer. Casas flashed his upside in a short stint with Boston in 2022, hitting just .197 but collecting 19 walks and five home runs over 95 plate appearances. The youngster injured his knee in October during winter ball but should be 100 percent for spring training.
CBS Sports
Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer with three years left on contract, pick up Royals pitcher Wyatt Mills
The Boston Red Sox made an interesting addition to their bullpen on Friday, and in the process made a notable subtraction from their 40-player roster. The Red Sox acquired righty Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for pitching prospect Jacob Wallace. To make room for Mills on the 40-player roster, the Red Sox designated first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Shifting positions
The Giants informed Crawford that Carlos Correa will be the team's primary shortstop after Correa agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Correa has been a plus defender his entire career and has a Gold Glove to his name, so it's hardly a...
CBS Sports
Mets' Abraham Almonte: Joining Mets
Almonte signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Almonte opened 2022 with the Brewers but was traded to the Red Sox in July. He appeared in 15 games with the big club during the final month of the season and had a .257/.297/.400 slash line. He'll provide organizational outfield depth for New York.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Sebastian Rivero: Catches on with White Sox
Rivero signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training. Rivero, 24, follows new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol from the Royals. He's a glove-first catcher who has managed just a .433 OPS during his brief time in the big leagues.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Royals' Cody Poteet: Signs minor-league deal with Royals
The Royals (elbow) signed Poteet to a minor-league contract Thursday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Kansas City takes a shot on Poteet, who will miss all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August. With a 3.86 ERA in 12 appearances (two starts) and 28 innings last season, the righty could return to be an effective middle-innings reliever at a cheap price for the Royals once he's recovered.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Eric Stout: Finds work with Cubs
Stout (back) signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Tuesday. Stout split time with the Cubs and Pirates in 2022, combining to throw 22.1 innings in the majors. He maintained a 5.64 ERA and 1.84 WHIP in that span while pitching in relief, and he could fill in a similar role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
