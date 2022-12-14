Effective: 2022-12-17 15:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion area and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

