Effective: 2022-12-17 15:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Washburn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO