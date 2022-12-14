ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays. Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home. ”It’s very important that people do...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve compiled a map of some of the best spots in the area if you’re out looking at Christmas lights. Of course, there are plenty more light displays in Southwest Louisiana, so if you think your house should be on the list, email us HERE.
LOUISIANA STATE
Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950. Meteorologists attribute this mainly to two things; better technology to detect and report twisters, as well as warmer Gulf water.
LOUISIANA STATE
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the cost-of-living adjustments, some Louisiana homes may see a decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) and other benefits. According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), there has been the largest increase in 40 years to social security and veteran’s benefits.
LOUISIANA STATE

