NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950. Meteorologists attribute this mainly to two things; better technology to detect and report twisters, as well as warmer Gulf water.

