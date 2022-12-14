Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Grand jury indicts 5 law enforcement officers in deadly arrest of Ronald Greene
UNION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Five current and former Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged with state crimes Thursday in the deadly 2019 arrest of motorist Ronald Greene. Those charged include four troopers from Louisiana State Police and a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy. One of the troopers was charged with...
KPLC TV
SWLA animal shelters overcrowded around the holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Overcrowded animal shelters continue to be an issue throughout Southwest Louisiana, and it becomes more problematic after the holidays. Each year surrendered or stray animals find themselves at the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter hoping to find a forever home. ”It’s very important that people do...
KPLC TV
SWLA Christmas Lights Map
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve compiled a map of some of the best spots in the area if you’re out looking at Christmas lights. Of course, there are plenty more light displays in Southwest Louisiana, so if you think your house should be on the list, email us HERE.
KPLC TV
Damaged fiber cables repaired; AT&T services restored in Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cellular and internet service has been restored in Southwest Louisiana after two damaged AT&T fiber cables were repaired. Numerous AT&T customers reported cell, phone and internet issues today. AT&T cell users saw an SOS symbol where the 5G symbol is normally. AT&T said Thursday morning...
KPLC TV
Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950. Meteorologists attribute this mainly to two things; better technology to detect and report twisters, as well as warmer Gulf water.
KPLC TV
2023 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Day in Louisiana is February 21st, but the events begin more than a month before! We’ll keep updating this list with events as they come in. If you have an event you’d like added to the calendar, email us at news@kplctv.com. Happy Mardi Gras!
KPLC TV
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to the cost-of-living adjustments, some Louisiana homes may see a decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) and other benefits. According to the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), there has been the largest increase in 40 years to social security and veteran’s benefits.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers tonight ahead of an even colder weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leftover showers from Friday night come to an end by early Saturday morning, leaving Saturday cloudy for most of the day and chillier with highs tomorrow in the lower 50s. Be prepared for a widespread front Sunday morning with lows at or near freezing for...
