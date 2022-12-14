ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

SWAT standoff near WSU over, suspect shot

According to Pullman Police, a man barricaded himself inside an apartment near the south side of the Washington State University campus causing a SWAT standoff. The suspect is shot, his condition is unknown.
PULLMAN, WA
Moscow Special Dec. 14

It has been just over a month after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus. The Moscow Police Department continues to seek tips, and while a timeline of events has been established, information remains sparse.
MOSCOW, ID
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
SPOKANE, WA
16-year-old hit by SUV in Post Falls

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash where a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV in Post Falls. The girl was transported to the hospital, we do not know her condition.
POST FALLS, ID
Over 1,000 Starbucks workers going on 3-day strike

UNITED STATES. - Over 1,000 Starbucks baristas across the country are walking out on a three-day strike starting Dec. 16. According to the Starbucks Workers United Twitter, this is the longest collective action of their campaign to date. No stores in the Spokane area will be going on strike, the...
SPOKANE, WA
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they're calling "critical cameras" from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
SPOKANE, WA
Goncalves family attorney speaks out on 1 month anniversary of murders

MOSCOW, Idaho - Kaylee’s family's attorney, Shannon Gray, said they met with investigators Monday to talk about accountability and transparency. He told NonStop Local the family has not been getting the information they desire, in fact, at times, they were finding out new info from the media rather than the police.
MOSCOW, ID
Moscow police's body cam footage, angle-by-angle

Moscow Police recently released body cam footage from a separate incident the night Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen were killed in their apartment off the University of Idaho campus. The Shoshone County sheriff said the video could help in the investigation.
MOSCOW, ID

