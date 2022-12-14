Read full article on original website
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don't believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. - A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn't been identified yet, was...
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
Moscow Special Dec. 14
It has been just over a month after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus. The Moscow Police Department continues to seek tips, and while a timeline of events has been established, information remains sparse.
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
16-year-old hit by SUV in Post Falls
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash where a 16-year-old was hit by an SUV in Post Falls. The girl was transported to the hospital, we do not know her condition.
Over 1,000 Starbucks workers going on 3-day strike
UNITED STATES. - Over 1,000 Starbucks baristas across the country are walking out on a three-day strike starting Dec. 16. According to the Starbucks Workers United Twitter, this is the longest collective action of their campaign to date. No stores in the Spokane area will be going on strike, the...
WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down
PULLMAN, Wash. - Per Pullman Police, the shooter is down. His condition is unknown. Last Updated: Dec. 15 at 3:47 A.M. According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus.
'I have to have hope': Mom of Idaho murder victim voices frustrations about communication
MOSCOW, Idaho - A month after her daughter Kaylee Goncalves was killed near the University of Idaho, Kristi Goncalves is frustrated with the way law enforcement has handled information about the killings. The Goncalves family met with the Moscow Police Department (MPD) on Monday to discuss their frustrations, like knowing...
Spokane-based Abilia Healthcare accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $5 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the filing of several felony charges against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare, in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday. According to a release from the attorney general, Means faces charges ranging from leading organized crime to witness tampering, among...
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body was found...
Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe near 5th avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe near 5th avenue. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. The southbound lanes of Monroe were closed for...
'Significant progress': Moscow police says student murder investigation is not slowing down
Uncertainty is looming in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were murdered in November. More than a month later, the Moscow Police Department has not identified a suspect or located a weapon. However, MPD Public Information Officer Robbie Johnson said one thing is certain: The case will be solved.
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they're calling "critical cameras" from before and after the murders.
Call after call, the community is still dialing 311 asking the city to plow the snow from their streets
SPOKANE, Wash. - For days, plows have driven through the City of Spokane, clearing the roads after last week’s snowstorm. Yet, by nearly day four after the snowfall, many streets are still covered in snow and ice. “Residential neighborhoods are just as important as the main arterials,” Carolyn Brasch...
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
Goncalves family attorney speaks out on 1 month anniversary of murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - Kaylee’s family's attorney, Shannon Gray, said they met with investigators Monday to talk about accountability and transparency. He told NonStop Local the family has not been getting the information they desire, in fact, at times, they were finding out new info from the media rather than the police.
Angle-by-angle: Taking a look at Moscow police's 'not related' body camera footage
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) recently released body camera footage from a separate incident the night Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were killed in their apartment less than a mile away from the University of Idaho campus. MPD said the video shows an...
