Mount Berry, GA

First egg of the season now in the Berry eagles' nest; watch on for no. 2

By jdruckenmiller, Berry eagle cam
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
This image was taken from one of the Berry eagle cam video replays soon after it arrived Tuesday morning.  Berry eagle cam

The tenth season of one of Northwest Georgia's most-watched family dramas is underway. The first egg has arrived in the eagles' nest behind Cage Center at Berry College.

The egg was discovered at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday; the watch continues for a potential second egg.

Amid the dozens of congratulatory posts on the eagles' Facebook page were concerns about protecting the egg amid Wednesday's heavy rain and 20 mph gusts. Mother and egg did fine.

The egg already is a Facebook sensation as the birth announcement had drawn more than 2,800 "likes," nearly 160 comments and 511 shares by Wednesday evening.

You can watch by going to Berry.edu/eaglecam/ or go to Berry College Eagles on Facebook.

So what happens next:

The clock is ticking on when the first egg will hatch, usually around 35 days, so look for mid January.The mother eagles in the Berry nest (this is the second female) usually produce two eggs.Of the 15 eggs to hatch so far, 11 have survived to leave the nest on their own, usually five months after the eggs arrive. One eaglet fell from the nest; another died from exposure; and the cause of death was never determined for two others.

Below is a list of the nesting seasons, courtesy of Berry College:

In 2013, two eggs hatched (B1 and B2.) B1 fledged on April 22 and B2 fledged on April 28.In 2014, two eggs were laid, but only one (B3) hatched on Feb. 22. B3 fledged on May 22, 2014.In 2015, eggs were laid on Jan. 6 and 9 with hatching on Feb. 13 and 15. B4 fledged on May 10, 2014, and B5 fledged on May 12, 2015.In 2016, eggs were laid Jan. 7 and 10 and hatched Feb. 14 and 15. B6 and B7 fledged May 8 and 9, 2016.In 2017, eggs were laid Jan. 3 and 7 and hatched Feb. 11 and 13. B8 and B9 fledged on May 5, 2017 and May 10, 2017.In 2018, eggs were laid Jan. 3 and 6 and hatched Feb. 12 and 13. On Feb. 22, 2018, one of the two eaglets wandered over to the edge of the nest and fell out of the 100-foot-tall pine tree. It did not survive the fall. The remaining eaglet fledged on May 9.In 2019, eggs were laid Jan. 8 and 11 and hatched Feb. 19 and 21. The eaglets died shortly thereafter. No cause was determined.In 2020, eggs were laid Jan. 11 and 13. Neither egg hatched.In 2021, eggs were laid Jan. 1 and 4. B14 hatched on Feb. 10, but died from exposure on Feb. 11. Egg #2 did not hatch.In the 2022 season, eggs were laid Dec. 5 and Dec. 8, 2021. B15 hatched on Jan. 13, 2022. Egg #2 did not hatch. B15 fledged on April 4, 2022.

