WWE NXT video highlights: Roxanne Perez wins Women's title

Perez ended Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion.

WWE

For the first time in 413 days, there is a new NXT Women's Champion.

Roxanne Perez ended Mandy Rose's title reign by defeating Rose in the main event of last night's NXT. This is the first singles title that the 21-year-old Perez has won in WWE.

Perez earned her title shot by winning the women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline last weekend. Rose vs. Perez was originally scheduled to take place at January's New Year's Evil, but that changed after Rose blindsided Perez last night. Rose hit Perez from behind with the NXT Women's title belt and told Perez that she will never be champion. Perez then got on the microphone and challenged Rose to have their title match last night.

Rose connected with a knee strike on Perez during the match, but Perez was able to kick out at two. Perez got the victory after hitting Pop Rox (Code Red) on Rose.

