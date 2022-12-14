WWE NXT video highlights: Roxanne Perez wins Women's title
Perez ended Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion.
For the first time in 413 days, there is a new NXT Women's Champion.
Roxanne Perez ended Mandy Rose's title reign by defeating Rose in the main event of last night's NXT. This is the first singles title that the 21-year-old Perez has won in WWE.
Perez earned her title shot by winning the women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline last weekend. Rose vs. Perez was originally scheduled to take place at January's New Year's Evil, but that changed after Rose blindsided Perez last night. Rose hit Perez from behind with the NXT Women's title belt and told Perez that she will never be champion. Perez then got on the microphone and challenged Rose to have their title match last night.
Rose connected with a knee strike on Perez during the match, but Perez was able to kick out at two. Perez got the victory after hitting Pop Rox (Code Red) on Rose.
WWE NXT video highlights --
Mandy Rose attacks Roxanne Perez
Wes Lee vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo
Mayhem breaks out in the NXT women's tag team division
Fallon Henley's rough week continues
Carmelo Hayes sets his sights on deleting Axiom
Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner
Ikemen Jiro vs. Javier Bernal, Jiro gets attacked by Scrypts
Wendy Choo still reeling from being embarrassed by Cora Jade
New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day appear
Indi Hartwell hits Elektra Lopez with a big boot
Brutus Creed vs. JD McDonagh
Zoey Stark says Nikkita Lyons is a waste of roster space
Isla Dawn brews her mist
Lyra Valkyria makes her NXT debut against Amari Miller
Axiom shows off a hidden smile
Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp
Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship
NXT fallout: All of Roxanne Perez's ups and downs were worth it to get to this point
NXT fallout: Lyra Valkyria is headed straight to the top
