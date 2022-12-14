Council OKs 2023 budget, honors retiring parks employee, gets an earful for directing staff

Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
After flood, Edmonds Library expected to reopen early next summer; total cost still unknown
A pipe fitting ruptured — 60,000 gallons of water poured into the Edmonds Library — and staff scrambled to save more than 50,000 books. That was almost six months ago. The main library remains closed, although there is a small pop-up operation on the Plaza level above the library. But the primary area is still a construction site.
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
myedmondsnews.com
School board elects officers, addresses ongoing criticism of support for transgender students
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting voted to reelect Nancy Katims as its president, Deborah Kilgore as vice president and Carin Chase as legislative representative. Per the school district’s policy, the three positions must be voted on each fall. Katims, Kilgore and Chase...
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
Central District family claims affordable housing ordinance violates their constitutional rights
SEATTLE — A Seattle family is filing a lawsuit alongside the Institute for Justice alleging the city's Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) program is preventing them from moving their loved ones onto their property in the rapidly gentrifying Central District. The Institute for Justice is a law firm that says...
q13fox.com
Hopeful progress towards resolution for Bellevue family who lost home in a landslide
BELLEVUE, Wash - A family in Bellevue who lost everything in a devastating landslide hopes to reach a resolution and compensation soon. On Jan. 17, 2021, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during a landslide. For the first time in 23 years, the Surdi family won’t be home for the holidays.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Lions Club, Lynnwood Knights of Columbus donate coats to College Place Middle School
The Knights of Columbus/Lynnwood for several years has supplied coats to two middle schools and six elementary schools in our area. This year, the new coats went to College Place Middle School. The Edmonds Lions Club has also donated to this project for the past two years.
myedmondsnews.com
On video: Edmonds Holiday on the Docks
Ed Hartman shared his video of the annual holiday lights on the Edmonds waterfront. This event is put on by the Edmonds Yacht Club and the Port of Edmonds, and runs through Jan. 3. You can view the decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds marina guest moorage, 458 Admiral Way.
myedmondsnews.com
Commentary: In honor of Arjun, support legislation banning backyard breeders
In honor of Arjun, please support legislation banning backyard breeders at the local, state, and national levels. Arjun got to enjoy four wonderful years as a pet rabbit after I rescued his brother Raj and him from a meat breeder. The breeder had posted on Craigslist that she was going to send them to a butcher that day if no one wanted them.
publicola.com
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
q13fox.com
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
lshsvalhalla.com
Lake Stevens establishes new shopping and dining opportunities along Highway 9
Lake Stevens has begun expanding, incorporating new businesses in previously undeveloped areas of the city. Despite struggles with permits, along with both excited and upset residents, city officials believe that new shopping opportunities are what the city of Lake Stevens needs. Council representatives expressed that dollars staying in Lake Stevens is important; the money that was previously spent in surrounding cities will now stimulate the local economy of Lake Stevens.
Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year
HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
KXLY
Gov. Jay Inslee issues emergency proclamation for series of severe autumn storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Thursday, related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 across Washington. Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties were affected by the...
seattlebikeblog.com
Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts
Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
ballardtalisman.org
Gendered bathrooms, a sign to change
This year, the decision was made to turn the gender neutral bathrooms next to the counseling center into gendered bathrooms. At the same time, only one new gender neutral bathroom was added. Meaning in a school of around 1600 students, there are only three gender neutral bathrooms, only one of which is actually near the students. With the lack of support from the school, the Gender Sexuallity Alliance (GSA) club decided to take matters in their own hands by reaching out to a Seattle Public Schools coordinator about making bathrooms gender neutral.
