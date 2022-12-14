Council OKs 2023 budget, honors retiring parks employee, gets an earful for directing staff

This year, the decision was made to turn the gender neutral bathrooms next to the counseling center into gendered bathrooms. At the same time, only one new gender neutral bathroom was added. Meaning in a school of around 1600 students, there are only three gender neutral bathrooms, only one of which is actually near the students. With the lack of support from the school, the Gender Sexuallity Alliance (GSA) club decided to take matters in their own hands by reaching out to a Seattle Public Schools coordinator about making bathrooms gender neutral.

