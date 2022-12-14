ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ten Hag unsure when Jadon Sancho will make Manchester United return

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZPnt_0jhxVVAs00
Jadon Sancho has not played for Manchester United since their game against Chelsea on 22 October.

Erik ten Hag does not know when Jadon Sancho will return to action with Manchester United, saying there are “physical but also mental” issues to deal with.

The forward started the season well with three goals before the international break in September, but has not played since United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on 22 October. Ten Hag said he had seen a notable dip in Sancho’s confidence after the 22-year-old was left out of the England squad for the Nations League matches in September.

“Sometimes there are circumstances with fitness and mood,” Ten Hag said. “He was not in the right status or fitness state.”

Sancho scored three times in his first eight appearances of the season, but missed the final four games before the World Cup break and did not join United on their recent two-match tour of Spain. Ten Hag said Sancho had been working on his own fitness programme, using a coach in the Netherlands who has previously worked with the United manager.

“I have had several talks with Jadon,” said Ten Hag. “He’s on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible, but I can’t give a prognosis of when that will be.”

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021 but has not been able to replicate his form in the Bundesliga.

“When the league started he played some good games, but after we got a drop of levels,” said Ten Hag. “Sometimes you don’t know why or what is causing it. Most of the time it comes slowly. First you observe but the stats back it up.

“In the start of the season he had goals and assists but his key moments and key actions became less and less. It’s a combination of physical but also mental. We’re trying to research and get him back.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: Qatar’s big show comes to an end

If nothing else, you’d imagine idle curiosity will probably get the better of him, but even if it doesn’t he’ll find out soon enough. Whether he elects to go out walking the dog, sits at home watching the ITV4 Midsomer Murders double bill or is cloistered somewhere with his Liverpool teammates sitting with ear buds in and his back to the screen all the better to studiously ignore it, Virgil van Dijk will discover who has won the World Cup at around the same time as the rest of us who have followed it.
The Guardian

Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle

They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

World Cup history beckons for France, Mbappé, Deschamps

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup history is beckoning for France, star player Kylian Mbappé and coach Didier Deschamps. When France walks on the field Sunday for the tournament final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, soccer lore is waiting to be written for the team. Les Bleus could be the first winner of back-to-back titles for 60 years since Brazil did it 1958 and 1962. The 23-year-old Mbappé would become the youngest player with two World Cup wins since Pelé accomplished that feat at age 21.
The Guardian

France’s survivors daring for greatest heist yet against Messi and Argentina

If France are the new West Germany – unflinching under pressure, unconcerned with claiming neutral hearts – then perhaps time has spun back to 1986. If so then it is good news for Argentina. It has been 36 years since the South Americans edged past the West Germans in a thrilling final and, by the time this most unsettling of World Cups comes to an end at the Lusail Stadium, most football romantics will hope that Lionel Messi has finally claimed his place alongside Diego Maradona in Argentinian folklore.
The Guardian

I will always love you: why Whitney Houston’s legacy lives on 10 years after her death

They are among the most successful pop videos of the 1980s – certainly in terms of the sales they drove – and they made Whitney Houston’s powerful voice and gentle face familiar around the world. But for the British choreographer Arlene Phillips, who worked on the dance routine that accompanied 1987’s hit track I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), there were clear signs of the acute self-doubt behind Houston’s talent even then.
The Guardian

The Guardian

534K+
Followers
122K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy