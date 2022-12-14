Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Alleged Brooklyn Subway Shooter Hit With New Charges in Lead-Up to Trial
The man allegedly behind April's bloody subway rampage in Brooklyn received a superseding indictment on Friday charging the 62-year-old man with 10 additional counts, one for each of the gunshot victims, prosecutors said. Frank James is accused of setting off smoke bombs and firing 33 rounds on a Manhattan-bound N...
Six hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Four people were shot and two others stabbed across the city overnight, police said. In the latest shooting incident, a man was shot in the stomach in Corona, Queens at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on 44th Avenue and 111th Street, cops said. Two unidentified suspects ran off. The victim, whose age was not provided, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, authorities said. Earlier a 30-year-old man in The Bronx was shot in the left leg on West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan at 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, cops said. The suspects sped off in two separate vehicles, authorities said. There are no arrests. On Friday at around 9 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the right hand and a woman was grazed in the right thigh on East 118th Street in East Harlem by a shooter wearing “all-green clothing,” the NYPD said. The man was taken to Harlem Hospital and the woman declined medical attention, cops said. Two people were reportedly stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday, according to first responders. An NYPD spokesman could not immediately provide information regading the incident.
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
World’s most clueless carjacker Zachary Bell tries to steal DEA agent’s car: cops
The world’s most clueless carjacker is facing federal charges after he tried to rob a DEA agent’s Jeep, police said. The federal drug enforcement agent had finished a shift in Manhattan and was stopped at a red light at 14th Street and Ninth Avenue just after midnight on Dec. 9 when Zachary Bell approached his government-issued vehicle, authorities said. “Get the f–k out of the car,” Bell, 32, screamed at the agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan Federal Court. Bell, of Maplewood, N.J., then reached toward his waistband as if he had a gun, prosecutors contend. That’s when the agent, a...
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deli
Police have watched fresh security footage of the moments just before a man was fatally shot in a Manhattan deli. The surveillance video of the incident.Photo byThe surveillance video Screenshot.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
27-year-old woman stabbed to death at Manhattan women’s shelter
A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a homeless shelter in Manhattan Friday night, police said. The victim was attacked by a 42-year-old woman just before 10 p.m. inside of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street near 3rd Avenue in Midtown, according to the NYPD. Officers found the victim in the 6th floor hallway with stab wounds to the head, shoulder and thigh, cops said. She was transported by EMS to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead about a half hour later, police said. The attacker fled the shelter and remains at large, according to police. She was last seen wearing a pink and white striped shirt and black pants. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
The 1985 assassination of mob boss Paul Castellano marked rise of new generation of mobsters in NYC. | From the vault
This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1985 edition of the Staten Island Advance, after one of the most brazen and notorious crimes in New York City history. Paul Castellano, a Dongan Hills resident and noted mob boss, and his bodyguard were gunned down by a group of men wearing trench coats and fur hats as the victims stepped out of a car outside a steakhouse in Manhattan. The assassination was orchestrated by John Gotti and paved the way for his rise to the top of the Gambino crime family.
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Activists take to the streets in response to man fatally shot on Grand Concourse
A crowd gathered outside of where 28-year-old Parrish Truesdale was fatally shot in the head Tuesday morning.
Violence at Bronx juvenile detention center surges with more accused kid killers being sent there
Violence is surging at the city’s juvenile detention center in the Bronx now that more underaged accused killers are being held there because of a new state law. There were 257 youth-on-youth attacks at Horizon Juvenile Center in Mott Haven during the fiscal year ending June 30 — nearly double the 135 incidents during the same period in fiscal 2021, according to city Administration for Children’s Services data. Attacks on staff by inmates rose 17% during the same period, from 128 to 150. Under the Raise the Age law approved by Albany lawmakers, the city by late 2019 transitioned 16- and 17-year-olds in custody out of Rikers Island and...
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
3 Rikers corrections officers fired for drinking on the job
Three corrections officers at Rikers were fired after they were caught drinking on the job while working at the Manhattan Detention Center, the Department of Correction said on Saturday.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
Suspects On Run After Armed Robbery Of Long Island Store
Police on Long Island are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled a gun on a smoke shop employee and made off with cash.The incident took place in Baldwin around 8:10 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 14.According to Nassau County detectives, two unknown men entered Sam Smoke and Tobacco Smoke S…
Man followed into Queens apartment building by thieves who assault him, steal wallet
Two men are wanted for allegedly following a man into his apartment and beating him up before stealing his wallet last month.
