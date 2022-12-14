Four people were shot and two others stabbed across the city overnight, police said. In the latest shooting incident, a man was shot in the stomach in Corona, Queens at around 4:50 a.m. Saturday on 44th Avenue and 111th Street, cops said. Two unidentified suspects ran off. The victim, whose age was not provided, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, authorities said. Earlier a 30-year-old man in The Bronx was shot in the left leg on West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan at 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, cops said. The suspects sped off in two separate vehicles, authorities said. There are no arrests. On Friday at around 9 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the right hand and a woman was grazed in the right thigh on East 118th Street in East Harlem by a shooter wearing “all-green clothing,” the NYPD said. The man was taken to Harlem Hospital and the woman declined medical attention, cops said. Two people were reportedly stabbed in the Bronx early Saturday, according to first responders. An NYPD spokesman could not immediately provide information regading the incident.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO