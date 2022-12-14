PULLMAN – In this dog-eat-dog world of college football, it appears not everyone is playing fair on the recruiting trail. The NCAA transfer portal and lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) deals have brought on what Jake Dickert calls “immense challenges” for Washington State. The Cougars’ head coach aired his frustrations this week, calling attention to invasive recruiting tactics that he said other schools have employed in attempts to poach WSU players.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO