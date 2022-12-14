Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State coach Jake Dickert sets rough timeline for coordinator hires, expects to maintain consistency in schemes
LOS ANGELES – Washington State coach Jake Dickert expects to have new coordinators in place by the second week of January, but he doesn’t expect the Cougars’ hires to introduce new systems. Defensive coordinator Brian Ward left the program earlier this month to accept the same position...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State players enjoy Hollywood experiences, Cougar coaches work through 'whirlwind' of a week
LOS ANGELES – Washington State players, support staffers and some Cougar family members visited Universal Studios on Wednesday afternoon, and attended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, WSU assistants were hard at work on the recruiting trail. "It's the no-fun bowl game a little bit for coaches, which...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State receiver Robert Ferrel's journey brought him from Southern California juco grind to starring role at SoFi Stadium
LOS ANGELES – Three years ago, Robert Ferrel was grinding through the unenviable realities of junior college football in Southern California. Now he returns to Los Angeles as a standout performer on a Power Five team – the top receiving target for the Washington State Cougars. Ferrel has...
nbcrightnow.com
NIL, transfer portal present 'immense challenges' for Washington State
PULLMAN – In this dog-eat-dog world of college football, it appears not everyone is playing fair on the recruiting trail. The NCAA transfer portal and lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) deals have brought on what Jake Dickert calls “immense challenges” for Washington State. The Cougars’ head coach aired his frustrations this week, calling attention to invasive recruiting tactics that he said other schools have employed in attempts to poach WSU players.
nbcrightnow.com
'Real down to earth guy': WSU community remembers Mike Leach
PULLMAN, Wash. - The passing of former Washington State University (WSU) Football head coach Mike Leach has had an impact on many in the Inland Northwest, not the least of which his former players. Current WSU senior Beau Braden doesn't play football anymore and is finishing his degree. He said...
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate couple who travelled from Airway Heights to South Dakota with dead daughter
MITCHELL, S.D. - Police in Airway Heights are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 8-year-old girl in September, after her parents were detained in Mitchell, South Dakota. The girl's adoptive mother, 33-year-old Mandie Miller, and Miller's boyfriend, 28-year-old Aleksander Kurmoyarov, are being detained for homicide by...
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
nbcrightnow.com
Abilia Healthcare of Spokane charged with fraud, organized crime
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced the filing of formal charges against Abilia Healthcare of Spokane. The felony charges were filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business Abilia Healthcare. Charging documents allege that between 2017 and 2020 Means and Abilia billed...
Comments / 0