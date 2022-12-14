ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcrightnow.com

NIL, transfer portal present 'immense challenges' for Washington State

PULLMAN – In this dog-eat-dog world of college football, it appears not everyone is playing fair on the recruiting trail. The NCAA transfer portal and lucrative name, image and likeness (NIL) deals have brought on what Jake Dickert calls “immense challenges” for Washington State. The Cougars’ head coach aired his frustrations this week, calling attention to invasive recruiting tactics that he said other schools have employed in attempts to poach WSU players.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

'Real down to earth guy': WSU community remembers Mike Leach

PULLMAN, Wash. - The passing of former Washington State University (WSU) Football head coach Mike Leach has had an impact on many in the Inland Northwest, not the least of which his former players. Current WSU senior Beau Braden doesn't play football anymore and is finishing his degree. He said...
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Abilia Healthcare of Spokane charged with fraud, organized crime

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced the filing of formal charges against Abilia Healthcare of Spokane. The felony charges were filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business Abilia Healthcare. Charging documents allege that between 2017 and 2020 Means and Abilia billed...
SPOKANE, WA

