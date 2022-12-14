ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morocco airline cancels Doha flights before France World Cup semi-final

Royal Air Maroc has cancelled all Wednesday’s flights to Doha before Morocco’s semi-final against France.

Morocco’s national airline said it was cancelling all flights it had scheduled for Wednesday to carry fans to Doha for the World Cup semi-final, citing what it said was a decision by Qatari authorities.

“Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” the airline saidt.

Royal Air Maroc had said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday’s semi-final game against France but on Tuesday a source at a RAM travel agency said 14 flights had been scheduled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13E8Q5_0jhxVDX200

The cancellation of Wednesday’s seven scheduled flights means RAM was only able to fly the seven flights on Tuesday, leaving fans who had booked match tickets or hotel rooms unable to travel. RAM said it would reimburse air tickets and apologised to customers.

RAM, Qatar Airways and the Qatari government’s media office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

