Effective: 2022-12-17 15:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-24 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Hardin The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Savannah. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 368.0 feet, House lots on the north end of Emerald Lane at Hooker`s Bend are beginning to flood. Water is backing into most sloughs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 366.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 367.3 feet Monday evening. - Action stage is 365.0 feet. - Flood stage is 370.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DECATUR COUNTY, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO