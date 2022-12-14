5 new books to read this week

The former First Lady is back with a new inspirational book…

Fiction

1. Grave Intentions by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now

Detective Harith Athreya is called in to investigate an archaeological dig, but his mission takes on a new urgency when an ancient legend turns into murder. Throw in a mythical beast, an undercover secret agent and an enigmatic local woman who knows the secrets of a strange island called Naaz Tapu, and the scene is set for an impressive whodunnit. Set in India , this is the second in the Harith Athreya series, with the detective wondering if the death of an archaeologist is the result of an ancient curse – or a straightforward case of murder. You’ll love the way he slowly pieces together clues before gathering people together to deliver his devastating conclusion, in true Poirot fashion. Fans of Raman’s crime writing will be eagerly awaiting the next Harith Athrerya adventure.8/10(Review by Alan Jones)

2. The Wheel Of Doll by Jonathan Ames is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now

The second instalment of Jonathan Ames’ series about a down-on-his-luck private investigator is just as compelling as the first. Happy “Hank” Doll is an ex-LAPD cop who is struggling to get by and needs to accept any job. Into his office walks the young and attractive Mary DeAngelo, who is searching for her mother Ines Candle, a woman whom Happy soon realises is an old flame. Happy takes his search for Ines to the homeless shelters of Washington State, but soon realises he has been set up himself, and needs to watch his back. The novel is a page-turner, with a series of dramatic twists, but also plays up the romanticism, which ultimately sees Happy following his heart.8/10(Review by Jane Kirby)

3. The Darlings Of The Asylum by Noel O’Reilly is published in hardback by HQ, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now

Noel O’Reilly’s second novel follows the bright and headstrong Violet Pring, who refuses to adhere to the 19th-century expectations of a young woman. Violet’s parents want her to marry her wealthy best friend Felix, although their relationship offers none of the excitement she seeks in a romance – and her protestations mean she is banished to an asylum. This is where her head is turned by a dashing artist, and Violet makes a costly error of judgment which brings shame on her respectable family. An interesting tale, largely because these shocking stories actually did happen, but the author could have done more to build up Violet’s claustrophobia in her comfortable life.6/10(Review by Beverly Rouse)

Non-fiction

4. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama is published in hardback by Viking, priced £25 (ebook £11.99). Available now

The Light We Carry follows Michelle Obama’s best-selling memoir Becoming. But this is no memoir. Instead, it gives a clear insight into how the former First Lady’s life experiences have shaped her outlook and the lessons she has learned through the years. Interspersed with interesting snippets from her own backstory, the book shares the ‘tools’ Obama has developed to help her in life, and how others can build their own to help them in their own journey. This is an engaging read that reminds the reader they can be in charge of their own future – in spite of any obstacles they may face – and to help others reach their own potential.8/10(Review by Alison Kershaw)

Children’s book of the week

5. Bluey: Christmas Eve With Verandah Santa is published in paperback by Ladybird, priced £6.99 (ebook £3.99). Available now

Australian children’s television programme Bluey has become a firm favourite in the UK, because of the strong family messages delivered with an original, fun take on life. So, a Christmas Eve adventure is bound to contain some sound advice for the over-excited Heeler family, as they wait for Santa’s arrival. Having guessed that Father Christmas uses the ‘verandah’ to deliver presents, Bluey, Bingo, Muffin and Socks play a game, taking it in turns to play Santa, while practising not peeking as gifts are placed under their pillows. As usual with the Bluey stories, there’s a moral involved in the adventure, mixed in with imagination, portrayed with colourful drawings which are true to the original animated TV series. This is a great book to share with kids over Christmas, also giving them a chance to practise their reading.8/10(Review by Alan Jones)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING DEC 10

HARDBACK (FICTION)1. The Satsuma Complex by Mortimer2. Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus3. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman4. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover5. No Plan B by Lee Child & Andrew Child6. She And Her Cat by Makoto Shinkai & Naruki Nagakawa7. The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith8. Act Of Oblivion by Robert Harris9. A Heart Full Of Headstones by Ian Rankin10. Marple: Twelve New Stories by Agatha Christie and more(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. Private Eye Annual: 2022 by Ian Hislop2. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse: The Animated Story by Charlie Mackesy3. The Story Of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel4. One by Jamie Oliver5. Elizabeth by Gyles Brandreth6. Guinness World Records 2023 by Guinness World Records7. Pinch Of Nom: Enjoy by Kay Allinson & Kate Allinson8. Air-Fryer Cookbook by Jenny Tschiesche9. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama10. Diddly Squat by Jeremy Clarkson(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. Wolf Hall, Bring Up The Bodies and The Mirror And The Light by Hilary Mantel2. Spare by The Duke of Sussex3. The Girlfriend by K.L. Slater4. Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry5. The Curfew by T.M. Logan6. Atomic Habits by James Clear7. Girl, Forgotten by Karin Slaughter8. The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman9. Geneva by Richard Armitage10. Elizabeth by Gyles Brandreth(Compiled by Audible)