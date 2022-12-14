ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

As Tigray calms, Ethiopia sees growing conflict in Oromia

By Cara Anna
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drrGW_0jhxSQec00

As one deadly conflict in Ethiopia begins to calm, another is growing, challenging a government that’s eager to persuade the international community to lift sanctions and revive what was once one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Even as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attends the U.S.- Africa summit this week to promote last month’s peace agreement between his government and authorities from the country’s Tigray region, the larger region of Oromia appears increasingly unstable.

Africa’s second most populous country, with 120 million people, is again wrestling with deadly tensions between ethnic groups and their armed allies. Both the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups, the country’s largest, allege killings and blame the other. With telecommunications often cut and residents often fearing retaliation if they speak out, the death toll in the violence in Oromia is unknown.

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity out of fears for their safety, several residents of Oromia described deadly attacks in recent weeks.

One witness in the region’s Kiramu district said his father and cousin were among at least 34 people killed since Nov. 24. He blamed soldiers under the control of the Oromia regional government, saying he saw their uniforms.

“It all started with a confrontation between a single local militia and members of the Oromia special forces,” he said. “The special forces killed the militia who was a member of the Amhara community, and then a week-long killing followed." He estimated that hundreds of people have since fled the area.

An ethnic Oromo resident of Kiramu, however, accused an Amhara armed group known as the Fano of attacking and killing civilians and said he had seen more than a dozen bodies and buried four of them on Nov. 29.

“This militia group is killing our people, burning villages and looting everything we own,” Dhugassa Feyissa told the AP . “They shoot at anyone they find … be it public servants, police officers or teachers.”

The Oromo and Amara have lived together for years, he said, but they had never seen fighting like this before.

The deputy administrator of the Gidda Ayanna district, which also has seen some of Oromia’s worst violence in recent weeks, also blamed the Amhara Fano fighters.

“Civilians in our area are being killed, displaced and looted. This group is heavily armed, so it is no match for farmers who are defenseless,” Getahun Tolera said, noting that his district now hosts some 31,000 people who fled nearby districts. “We are still going house-to-house and discovering bodies.”

Ethiopian federal government officials declined to comment on the killings in Oromia and have not yet openly spoken about them. The prime minister last week said only that some “enemies with extreme views” were trying to destabilize the country, without giving details.

Ethiopian security forces, Oromo insurgents and Amhara militia are all battling each other in Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region, said William Davison, an analyst with the International Crisis Group.

“Amid an intensifying government struggle against the rebels, all three have targeted civilians, particularly ethnic Amhara, which has led to an increase in violence by Amhara militia claiming to be defending their communities,” he said.

As Ethiopian federal security forces battle the Oromo Liberation Army, which the government has called a terrorist group, Oromo and Amhara residents and their armed allies also fight each other over grievances old and new.

Amhara settlers first moved en masse to Oromia in the 1980s during a famine in northern Ethiopia. They lived peacefully there until the past three years. The OLA split from an Oromo political organization and reportedly began targeting Amhara, at times as revenge for its losses to government forces. Amhara militia reportedly began targeting Oromos, and regional security forces became involved.

Oromos are Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, followed by the Amhara, who have dominated the country’s politics for generations. Many Oromos were jubilant when Abiy, who identifies as Oromo, became prime minister in 2018. But that excitement has changed to frustration with the growing violence.

Rallies protesting the killings have been held in some communities in recent days. Last week, the government-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said “hundreds” of people had been killed in a “gruesome manner” in the past four months across 10 zones in the Oromia region, and it confirmed the presence of government forces, Amhara militia and the OLA in areas where repeated killings occur.

“The deliberate attacks against civilians in these areas are made based on ethnicity and political views … with the assertion that one supports one group over the other,” the commission said, urging the federal government to take urgent action.

Opposition parties also are speaking up. The Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Party, All Ethiopia Unity Party and Enat Party called for more security for the affected communities, and a senior Ethiopian official from the opposition National Movement of Amhara asked the federal government to intervene.

“The totality of us have become a country that shows no strong aversion to a continued bloodshed of innocents, wherever it may happen,” Belete Molla said in a Facebook post earlier this month.

Another prominent political figure, Oromo opposition politician Jawar Mohammed, earlier this month asserted that at least 350 people had been killed and over 400,000 displaced “just in the last 48 hours” in the Kiramu, Horo Guduru, Kuyu and Wara Jarso areas of Oromia.

“The government needs to quit pretending as if nothing is happening,” Jawar said in a Facebook post. “The conflict is fast becoming a communal war involving civilians. If not contained soon, it will likely spread to other parts of the two regional states and beyond.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Egypt seeks US help in reviving Ethiopia dam deal

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday sought US help in pressing Ethiopia into an agreement on a mega-dam that the parched Arab country sees as an existential threat. The previous US administration of Donald Trump, a close ally of army chief turned president Sisi, sought to negotiate a solution and cut off aid to Ethiopia after accusing Addis Ababa of failing to engage in good faith.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Fearing Assassination, Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Leadership Flee Qatar for Duration of Mondial

The Hamas command has been in Doha, the capital of Qatar, since the terrorist leaders left Syria in 2010, at the start of the civil war there. But on Tuesday night, Kan 11 reported, citing sources in Gaza, that the most senior Hamas officials, from the leader Ismail Haniyeh on down, left Qatar at the start of the 2022 World Cup and will return to Doha only after the end of the tournament.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Associated Press

Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia’s Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina Faso...
The Independent

Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north

One of Ukraine's most senior military officers has said the country is 'preparing' for the likelihood of Russian attacks on the north.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk spoke to Sky News, where he warned that the worst could be yet to come, but he's confident that Ukraine will come out on top."We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later," he said."It will no longer be the case that they [the Russians] will simply walk in, as was the case on 24 February (2022)."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsUkrainian soldier does ‘Pikachu dance’ in the face of ongoing explosionsUkrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger
The Associated Press

Report uncovers widespread racism at Dutch foreign ministry

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top civil servant at the Dutch foreign ministry apologized Monday after an independent investigation found widespread racism at the government department in the Netherlands and at its diplomatic outposts around the world. “Racism cannot and should not have a place in our organization,”...
Reuters

Burkina Faso aware of the dangers of Wagner force -France

PARIS (Reuters) -France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday the Burkina Faso government was fully aware of the risks of working with mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group after Ghana alleged on Wednesday that Ouagadougou had hired the group.
The Independent

MPs call for China to be officially deemed a ‘threat’ to UK

China should be officially deemed a “threat” to the UK, with the countries’ economic ties diluted to allow Britain to stand up for its values, MPs have said.But a potentially risky shift towards stronger language should be avoided unless the Government can commit to meaningful action, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) warned.In a new report on updating the Integrated Review (IR) of defence and foreign policy, the FAC has called for the UK to bolster its resilience to international threats – including China – if it is to remain a global “heavyweight”.To achieve this, the committee recommended bringing in...
The Associated Press

International court upholds Ugandan rebel’s convictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — International Criminal Court appeals judges Thursday rejected the appeal by a former commander in the brutal Ugandan rebel group Lord’s Resistance Army of his conviction on dozens of charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity and upheld his 25-year sentence. In a...
The Independent

Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament. Its loss to France on Wednesday dashed fans' hopes that Morocco would become an underdog champion, but many had hoped that it would at least take third place in facing off against Croatia.In the Moroccan capital, national team's fans were disappointed by Saturday's loss, but pointed with pride to the team’s historic performance.“They remain...
The Independent

Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US

Around midnight in mid-November, Libyan militiamen in two Toyota pick-up trucks arrived at a residential building in a neighborhood of the capital of Tripoli. They stormed the house, bringing out a blindfolded man in his 70s.Their target was former Libyan intelligence agent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, wanted by the United States for allegedly making the bomb that brought down New York-bound Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, just days before Christmas in 1988. The attack killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.Weeks after that night raid in Tripoli, the U.S. announced Mas'ud...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Hungry hippo swallows child alive then spits him out

A toddler has fully recovered after being swallowed headfirst by a hippopotamus while playing near his home.The semi-aquatic animal is said by Ugandan police to have grabbed the two-year-old “from the head and swallowed half of his body”.The young boy, named as Iga Paul, was then regurgitated after a man who was nearby scared the hippo by throwing stones at it, the Uganda Police Force said on Monday. The child was immediately rushed to a nearby health clinic following the attack, which took place at around 3pm on 4 December. He was treated for injuries to his hand before being...
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s Maduro enters 2023 seeking global recognition

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was not invited to a summit of Western Hemisphere leaders in June. But by October, he traveled to Egypt for a conference where he joked with French President Emmanuel Macron and shook hands with John Kerry, the U.S. government’s climate envoy.
BBC

Ukraine war: Body of Zambian student Lemekhani Nyirenda returned by Russia

The body of a Zambian student who was killed in Ukraine fighting for Russia has been returned to his home country. Lemekhani Nyirenda died in September but Russian officials only informed Zambian authorities last month. The 23-year-old, a student at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute, had been serving nine years...
TravelNoire

Ghana Plans To Launch Its New National Carrier In 2023

Ghana’s new national airline can be a reality in 2023. The Ghanaian government revealed it had selected the name ‘Ghana Airlines’ for the new flag carrier. The new name was announced by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the 2023 budget presentation to the Ghanaian Parliament. Ofori-Atta also stated that the African country expects the airline to be operational in 2023.
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy