ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Boris Johnson backs Tory plan to defy European court on Rwanda deportations

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTQ6W_0jhxSPlt00

Boris Johnson is supporting a rebel Tory plan to begin deportations of asylum seekers to Rwanda by ignoring a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights .

Rishi Sunak faces a fresh challenge by hardliners to beef up his crackdown on cross-Channel crossings – just one day after he announced new measures designed to tackle the small boats crisis .

A backbench bill, also backed by former cabinet ministers Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg – to be debated on Wednesday – aims to take back “parliamentary sovereignty” over the court.

Supporters claim that, by ignoring the court’s ruling that stalled flights to Rwanda, deportations could finally begin, although the controversial policy is also being challenged in UK courts .

They claim Mr Sunak – whose asylum package did not mention the European court – is failing to act on a promise not to allow the court to “inhibit our ability to properly control our borders”.

The ten-minute bill has little chance of making progress, but the government is expected to oppose it, triggering an uncomfortable vote on an issue undermining public support for the Tories.

Mr Johnson’s intervention comes after he helped force Mr Sunak into a U-turn over onshore wind farms, adding to evidence that he will be a thorn in his side from the backbenches.

Jonathan Gullis, the Conservative MP putting forward the bill, said: “Immigration lawyers have been able to stop deportations to Rwanda because of appeals to the ECHR in Strasbourg.

“The British people invest their trust in Parliament, not unaccountable European courts. We believe Parliament is the ultimate law-making body. Therefore, it is shocking that we have let these judgments get in the way of our immigration policy.”

Ms Patel, while home secretary, signed a deal with Rwanda to deport asylum seekers arriving in the UK, but the Brussels court issued an injunction ahead of legal challenges in the UK.

Many Conservative MPs argue it is the only way to break the business model of the criminal gangs organising the Channel crossings – although the Home Office failed to produce any evidence that it would.

In an article for The Daily Telegraph , Mr Gullis has written that, during the summer Tory leadership campaign, the future prime minister had vowed “where the ECHR is a problem, I will tackle it”.

The MP added: “It is unacceptable that the European Court of Human Rights undermines the will of the British people.”

On Tuesday, Mr Sunak staked his credibility on successfully cutting the number of crossings, which are set to top 50,000 in this calendar year.

New guidance will make it “crystal clear that Albania is a safe country,” therefore asylum applications should be rejected, and modern slavery laws will be diluted.

The number of asylum caseworkers will be doubled, to clear a vast backlog of claims, and legislation early next year will ensure no-one entering the UK illegally is allowed to stay.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
The Independent

‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse

The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
The Independent

MPs call for China to be officially deemed a ‘threat’ to UK

China should be officially deemed a “threat” to the UK, with the countries’ economic ties diluted to allow Britain to stand up for its values, MPs have said.But a potentially risky shift towards stronger language should be avoided unless the Government can commit to meaningful action, the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) warned.In a new report on updating the Integrated Review (IR) of defence and foreign policy, the FAC has called for the UK to bolster its resilience to international threats – including China – if it is to remain a global “heavyweight”.To achieve this, the committee recommended bringing in...
The Independent

SNP to hold ‘Democracy Scotland’ conference on how to secure independence

The SNP said it will hold a Democracy Scotland conference in early spring to decide “the way forward to secure independence”.The party said the conference will be an opportunity to set out a “clear pathway” for the country to express a view on its constitutional future.SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald MP said the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote has “galvanised the Yes movement”.Following the Supreme Court ruling, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.🗣 @theSNP Special...
The Independent

Papers react with anger as ‘Sussexes declare war’ on royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest bombshell allegations sparked a furious response from the nation’s papers.Harry made various damaging claims against his brother, the Prince of Wales, in the final volume of his controversial series, including that William screamed and shouted at him at a tense Sandringham summit.The Sun – running with the powerful headline “The Traitor & The Dutiful” – said the latest allegations mounted to a declaration of “all-out war” against the royal family.In an opinion piece inside the paper, Piers Morgan labelled Harry and Meghan “shameless grifters”, while calling their actions “cowardly, treacherous and despicable”.“These two...
The Independent

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania.The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas.Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Top Ukrainian general says country is preparing for Russian invasion from the north

One of Ukraine's most senior military officers has said the country is 'preparing' for the likelihood of Russian attacks on the north.Major General Andrii Kovalchuk spoke to Sky News, where he warned that the worst could be yet to come, but he's confident that Ukraine will come out on top."We are considering a possible offensive from Belarus at the end of February, maybe later," he said."It will no longer be the case that they [the Russians] will simply walk in, as was the case on 24 February (2022)."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsUkrainian soldier does ‘Pikachu dance’ in the face of ongoing explosionsUkrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger
The Independent

Army to cover for striking ambulance and border workers as NHS unions ‘offer way out’

The army will be sent in to cover for ambulance drivers and border workers as ministers seek to avoid disruption over several days of public sector strikes.Meanwhile, health unions offered to suspend industrial action over the Christmas period if ministers agree to serious negotiations after weeks of deadlock.The government is stepping up contingency plans for industrial action over the festive period, with 1,200 members of the armed forces poised to plug staffing gaps in the NHS and Border Force in order to maintain public safety, the Cabinet Office said.These include 600 ambulance drivers and a further 150 military personnel...
The Independent

‘We can’t cope anymore’: Desperate and without any other option, these are the NHS nurses driven to strike

Nurses across, England, Northern Ireland and Wales will be on strike today as the NHS faces unprecedented levels of industrial action over pay in the next seven days.Thousands of operations have been postponed and A&Es will run on Christmas day level staffing during the busiest time of the year.For nurses across the country, who say they’re striking over the safety of patients who have to experience short-staffed services every day, the stakes couldn’t be higher.The NHS’ four chief nursing officers warned nurses’ union, the Royal College of Nursing, over patient safety concerns in a letter sent on Monday.However, nurses...
The Independent

Pay deal in Wales ‘shows Westminster Government is odd one out in rail dispute’

A pay deal agreed with the train company in Wales shows that the Westminster Government is the “odd one out” in the long-running rail dispute, according to a union leader.Transport for Wales (TfW) has announced it reached agreement with four rail unions worth 4.5% over nine months.The news came as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) continued with a 48-hour strike at Network Rail and 14 rail operators in England which crippled services.Trains started later than usual on Saturday and finished earlier, while some parts of the country had no services.The Westminster Government is the odd one...
The Independent

Greece passes 2023 budget, forecasts primary surplus

The Greek Parliament has approved the country’s first budget in 13 years not to be drafted under the supervision of the country’s creditors.The 2023 budget passed 156-143 in the 300-member Parliament on Saturday evening after a sometimes tense five-day debate. The ruling center-right New Democracy was the only party to vote for it. In a separate vote, the socialists, the third-largest party, joined the ruling party to approve the defense budget.The budget calls for a primary surplus – excluding the servicing of the country’s debt – and forecasts that growth will slow to 1.8% in 2023, from 5.6% this...
The Independent

Unions claim troops not ‘sufficiently trained’ to cover for striking staff

Unions have lashed out at plans for the armed forces to cover for striking public sector workers in the run up to Christmas, claiming the military are not “sufficiently trained” to plug staffing gaps on the front line.The Government is deploying 1,200 troops from the Army, Navy and RAF to fill in for ambulance drivers and border staff during widespread walkouts over the festive period, with more than 1,000 civil servants also drafted in to help.But while ministers have insisted their chief concern is public safety, unions have accused the Government of trying to “mask” the “effectiveness” of strike action,...
The Independent

Nurses threaten fresh strikes if ministers fail to meet new deadline

Nurses are threatening to stage a fresh wave of strikes in the new year on an even larger scale if ministers fail to respond in the 48 hours following next week’s walkout.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is poised to escalate its industrial action in January to hit a greater number of hospitals if the Government falls foul of its deadline, as leader Pat Cullen called for the dispute to be “wrapped up” by Christmas.The 48-hour countdown will begin after the RCN stages its second day of strikes on Tuesday.The union has also warned it will scale back its support...
The Independent

Libya militia held Lockerbie suspect before handover to US

Around midnight in mid-November, Libyan militiamen in two Toyota pick-up trucks arrived at a residential building in a neighborhood of the capital of Tripoli. They stormed the house, bringing out a blindfolded man in his 70s.Their target was former Libyan intelligence agent Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, wanted by the United States for allegedly making the bomb that brought down New York-bound Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, just days before Christmas in 1988. The attack killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.Weeks after that night raid in Tripoli, the U.S. announced Mas'ud...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Not a way to run a railway: the lunacy of trains in the UK

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. After 28 long years in the wilderness, finally this week he gratefully picked up the travel prize in the British Journalism Awards; better late than never. In his weekly opinion column, Simon explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Imagine a business that, in the course of three years, has lost one in five of its customers. Revenue has shrunk even further, to just 71 per cent of where it was in 2019. That translates...
The Independent

Woman who died after crowd crush outside O2 Academy Brixton was mother of two

A woman who died following a crowd crush outside the O2 Academy Brixton was a mother of two known for her “care, kindness and love”, her family said.Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London venue on Thursday.The Metropolitan Police said Ms Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday, while two other women, 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.Her family said in a statement: “Rebecca was a graduate of nursing.“She was an adorable mother of two...
The Independent

Ukrainian investigators uncover children’s cell in Russian ‘torture chamber’

Ukraine said it has unearthed a cell inside a torture chamber in Kherson where children were allegedly detained and mistreated.Ukrainian parliament commissioner for human rights Dmytro Lubinets said the cell was in one of the four torture centres operated by Russian troops in Kherson.During a media briefing, Mr Lubinets said they found “10 torture chambers in Kherson region, four in the city of Kherson”.He continued: “In one of the torture chambers we found a separate room, a cell where children were kept … even the occupiers called it that, a children’s cell.”The senior human rights advocate said that Ukrainian...
The Independent

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts.The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30% of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30." Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas globally are protected. They also have to settle...
The Independent

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday.The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes committed during the nationwide protests.According to the report published on the state media’s official Telegram channel, Alidoosti was arrested because she did not provide ’’any documents in line with her claims.″''His name was Mohsen Shekari.'' she said in her...
The Independent

The Independent

981K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy