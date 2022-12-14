Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpic
Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette
Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
kpic
Oregon Women's Basketball dominates both ends of the court for win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
kpic
Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
kpic
Oregon football continues bowl prep; Nix still uncertain on 2023 season
While the Beavers get set for their bowl game Saturday, December 17, in Vegas, the Oregon football team has a lot more time until the Holiday Bowl on December 28th. Friday, we heard from the Ducks for the first time since that regular season finale. We know that Oregon quarterback...
kpic
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
kpic
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
kpic
Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
kpic
Oregon State and Florida prepare to faceoff, Florida to use third-string quarter back
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A big storyline in this game, Florida will be without nearly 30-percent of its roster, due to players leaving for the draft or the portal. But today their head coach Billy Napier tried to spin it in a positive light, saying that younger players have had the chance to emerge during bowl prep.
kpic
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting unveiled
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting commemorating Roseburg's Sesquicentennial was unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday. Local artist Susan Applegate created the painting. “I wanted this painting to reflect both the history and a look at the current culture. I wanted the painting to emanate vibrancy and brightness...
kpic
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
kpic
Roseburg warming shelter open Thursday and Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and the shelter has put out a call for volunteers, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The warming center is located in the Roseburg Senior Center at 1614 SE Stephens St. Check-in...
kpic
Roseburg Warming Center offering overnight shelter through Saturday, December 17
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With temperatures dropping, the city of Roseburg announced that the Roseburg Warming Center will be open an extra night; offering overnight shelter to those who are unhoused through Saturday, December 17. The city says the warming center on 1614 Stephens St., will be open Friday December...
kpic
Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
kpic
Roseburg city offices, library to close for Christmas
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, the City stated in a press release. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the public both days.
kpic
Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail
LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
kpic
Lebanon City Council approves temporary closure of Lebanon Municipal Jail
LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, December 14, the Lebanon City Council approved a temporary closure to the Lebanon Municipal Jail for no more than 18 months, said in a press release from the city. The request for the closure came from Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson and City Manager...
Comments / 0