kpic

Future Duck Sofia Bell shines in Jesuit's win over Willamette

Willamette High School’s gym had some special visitors Friday. Five members of the Oregon women’s basketball team, Te-Hina Paopao, Grace VanSlooten, Jennah Isai, Chance Gray and Kennedy Basham, were all in attendance to see Oregon signee Sofia Bell and Jesuit Crusaders take on the Wolverines. Jesuit defeated Willamette...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon State wins Las Vegas Bowl 30-3

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — For the first time since 2013, Oregon State football won a bowl game defeating Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl 30-3. The Beavers crossed off a list of historic marks in their victory over the Gators, first bowl game win since 2013, first 10-win season since 2006 (third time in program history), and first program win against a Southeastern Conference (SEC) program.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58

CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting unveiled

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting commemorating Roseburg's Sesquicentennial was unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday. Local artist Susan Applegate created the painting. “I wanted this painting to reflect both the history and a look at the current culture. I wanted the painting to emanate vibrancy and brightness...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Eugene Ballet's holiday tradition "The Nutcracker" returns

EUGENE, Ore. — A holiday tradition is back starting this weekend!. The Eugene Ballet presents its yearly performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Hult Center's Silva Concert Hall. Each of the seven shows features live music from ‘Orchestra Next’, and more than 150 local Ballet Academy students dancing alongside...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Roseburg warming shelter open Thursday and Friday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg Warming Center will be open Thursday and Friday nights, and the shelter has put out a call for volunteers, the City of Roseburg said in a press release. The warming center is located in the Roseburg Senior Center at 1614 SE Stephens St. Check-in...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Roseburg city offices, library to close for Christmas

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, the City stated in a press release. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the public both days.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Eugene Police SCU and SWAT arrest convicted felon for unlawfully manufacturing firearms

EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday, December 15, a convicted felon was arrested in Eugene for unlawfully possessing and manufacturing firearms. At 7:15 a.m. Eugene Police SWAT and Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant for at 2590 1/2 Washington Street. The warrant was a result of an investigation conducted by EPD SCU; investigating Joshua Allen Lampe (32).
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Lebanon police chief explains decision to close jail

LEBANON, Ore. — After exploring all avenues to keep the Lebanon Municipal Jail open, Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson reached one of the hardest decisions he says he's had to make in his tenure. He says he had no other options but to request a temporary closure, one that was ultimately approved by the Lebanon City Council.
LEBANON, OR

