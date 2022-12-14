Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
SHIB Holder Manages to Turn $2,200 Worth of SHIB into $23 Million Profit, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance
In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
u.today
Hundreds of Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent to Binance – Are Whales Depositing Back?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Chinese Yuan Stablecoin Launches on Tron: Why Is This Crucial?
Offshore Chinese Yuan stablecoin TCNH launches on Tron (TRX) Tron (TRX), a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain, becomes the technical platform for the latest stablecoin project pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (also Offshore Renminbi, Offshore RMB or CNH). TrueUSD, an issuer of a new stablecoin, is the second fintech heavyweight to release a stablecoin project pegged to the Chinese currency. Is this a stablecoin trend to watch in 2023?
u.today
ADA, DOGE, BNB Record Significant Losses as Crypto Market Sell-off Intensifies
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers
In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
u.today
DOGE, XRP, LTC Are Destined to Be Wiped Out: Jim Cramer
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's When 10 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burning Goal Will Be Reached
According to the LUNC Tech portal, the goal of burning the Terra Classic token is to return its circulating supply to the level of 10 billion LUNC. Given that the figure currently stands at 5.973 trillion LUNC, 5.963 trillion tokens would have to be burned to achieve the goal. The...
u.today
Dozens of Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple's Key Partner Bitso, Here's What Happened
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
PrimeXBT Review: Trading Solutions and Conditions
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Unbanked.com Launches Cryptocurrency Card in UK and Europe Сovering 27 Сountries
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
This Cardano-Based Platform Builds Web3 DEX to Provide Passive Income to Users
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Anon Whales Shift 267 Million XRP As Price Strives to Hold Above $0.35
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
"Satoshi's Vision" in Crypto's Top 5, and Reason Will Surprise You
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains How Satoshi Nakamoto Was Aware of Ripple Since 2009
Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin (BTC) and architect of the new digital economy, was aware of Ripple 13 years ago, in 2009. This was revealed in a video by Crypto Eri, a prominent blogger in the XRP community, who based her thesis on the persona of Ryan Fugger. The crypto influencer's take was further confirmed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz.
u.today
Bitcoin Developing “Three Blind Mice” Trading Pattern, Peter Brandt Says. Here’s What It Means
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Charles Hoskinson Says He Might End up With Egg on His Face, Ripple CTO Slams “Shark Tank” Star, 750 Billion SHIB Sent to Binance: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Hundreds of billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) sent to Binance – are whales depositing back?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Cardano founder says he might end up with egg on his face if Ripple lawsuit resolution does not come.
u.today
SHIB Is Among Popular Trends on Twitter, Despite Sell-Off
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Tether Is Being Hunted, Mike Alfred Claims
Value investor and Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Alfred alleges that Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, is likely being "hunted" by short sellers. Moreover, he adds that Binance, the largest crypto exchange, is supposedly vulnerable if Tether goes underwater. Alfred's rather sensationalist statements come after The Wall Street Journal leaked private text...
u.today
Arbitrum's Enormous Network Activity Spike Is Synthetic, and Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0