u.today

SHIB Holder Manages to Turn $2,200 Worth of SHIB into $23 Million Profit, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Jim Cramer Issues Stark Warning About Binance

In a Friday tweet, longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer argues that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has "no real legitimacy" following the implosion of its main rival. The host of CNBC's "Mad Money" seems to be puzzled by the unwillingness of market strategists to admit that most...
u.today

Hundreds of Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sent to Binance – Are Whales Depositing Back?

u.today

Chinese Yuan Stablecoin Launches on Tron: Why Is This Crucial?

Offshore Chinese Yuan stablecoin TCNH launches on Tron (TRX) Tron (TRX), a high-performance EVM-compatible blockchain, becomes the technical platform for the latest stablecoin project pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (also Offshore Renminbi, Offshore RMB or CNH). TrueUSD, an issuer of a new stablecoin, is the second fintech heavyweight to release a stablecoin project pegged to the Chinese currency. Is this a stablecoin trend to watch in 2023?
u.today

ADA, DOGE, BNB Record Significant Losses as Crypto Market Sell-off Intensifies

u.today

Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers

In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
u.today

DOGE, XRP, LTC Are Destined to Be Wiped Out: Jim Cramer

u.today

Here's When 10 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burning Goal Will Be Reached

According to the LUNC Tech portal, the goal of burning the Terra Classic token is to return its circulating supply to the level of 10 billion LUNC. Given that the figure currently stands at 5.973 trillion LUNC, 5.963 trillion tokens would have to be burned to achieve the goal. The...
u.today

Dozens of Millions of XRP Moved by Ripple's Key Partner Bitso, Here's What Happened

u.today

PrimeXBT Review: Trading Solutions and Conditions

u.today

Unbanked.com Launches Cryptocurrency Card in UK and Europe Сovering 27 Сountries

u.today

This Cardano-Based Platform Builds Web3 DEX to Provide Passive Income to Users

u.today

Anon Whales Shift 267 Million XRP As Price Strives to Hold Above $0.35

u.today

"Satoshi's Vision" in Crypto's Top 5, and Reason Will Surprise You

u.today

Ripple CTO Explains How Satoshi Nakamoto Was Aware of Ripple Since 2009

Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin (BTC) and architect of the new digital economy, was aware of Ripple 13 years ago, in 2009. This was revealed in a video by Crypto Eri, a prominent blogger in the XRP community, who based her thesis on the persona of Ryan Fugger. The crypto influencer's take was further confirmed by Ripple CTO David Schwartz.
u.today

SHIB Is Among Popular Trends on Twitter, Despite Sell-Off

u.today

Tether Is Being Hunted, Mike Alfred Claims

Value investor and Bitcoin enthusiast Mike Alfred alleges that Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, is likely being "hunted" by short sellers. Moreover, he adds that Binance, the largest crypto exchange, is supposedly vulnerable if Tether goes underwater. Alfred's rather sensationalist statements come after The Wall Street Journal leaked private text...
u.today

Arbitrum's Enormous Network Activity Spike Is Synthetic, and Here's Why

