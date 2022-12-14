ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Sheriff: Mother’s boyfriend admits to beating 1-year-old girl to death

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The mother of a 1-year-old girl and her boyfriend were arrested after the girl was found dead, according to a Louisiana sheriff. St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says officers responded to a call of a child not breathing Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Revere Drive in LaPlace, Louisiana.
LAPLACE, LA
live5news.com

Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges by State Grand Jury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday was indicted on more financial crimes, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion alleging he failed to report nearly $7 million in earned income between 2011 and 2019, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

SC withholding tax tables adjusted for tax cuts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most South Carolinians will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023. The state’s Department of Revenue made the adjustments as a result of the tax cuts made by state lawmakers in the summer. The cuts dropped the state’s top income tax rate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy