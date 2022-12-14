Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Mother’s boyfriend admits to beating 1-year-old girl to death
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The mother of a 1-year-old girl and her boyfriend were arrested after the girl was found dead, according to a Louisiana sheriff. St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says officers responded to a call of a child not breathing Sunday around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Revere Drive in LaPlace, Louisiana.
Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges by State Grand Jury
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday was indicted on more financial crimes, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion alleging he failed to report nearly $7 million in earned income between 2011 and 2019, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
‘A huge win’: Conservative group reacts to MUSC ending pediatric transgender clinics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A conservative group of politicians from around the state call this “a win for childhood innocence” after the Medical University of South Carolina says they are dropping their pediatric transgender clinics. This means the hospital will no longer provide hormonal care or surgeries for...
Officials recover several venomous Portuguese man o’ wars on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Sullivan’s Island says several Portuguese Man o’ War have recently washed up on the beach. The animal, which is closely related to the jellyfish, is commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean. It lives on the ocean surface and has no means of propulsion.
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” the woman said. She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to...
State agency wants to scrap, rebuild food assistance program system used by 300K SC households
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 600,000 South Carolinians rely on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or the food stamp program, to put food on their tables. But the state agency that oversees this program wants to totally scrap the system that determines who qualifies...
SC withholding tax tables adjusted for tax cuts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most South Carolinians will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023. The state’s Department of Revenue made the adjustments as a result of the tax cuts made by state lawmakers in the summer. The cuts dropped the state’s top income tax rate...
SC closing out record year in economic development deals, pushing past $10B in investments
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new, $3.5-billion electric vehicle battery plant will soon call South Carolina home, with the Berkeley County project announced Wednesday marking the largest economic development deal in state history. It also caps a historic year for economic development overall for South Carolina, which has secured $10.1...
