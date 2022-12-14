Read full article on original website
financemagnates.com
Mina Samir Joins Windsor Brokers as MENA Business Development Head
Windsor Brokers has strengthened its leadership in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the appointment of Mina Samir as the Regional Head of Business Development. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Regional Head of Business Development – MENA at Windsor Brokers!” Samir...
financemagnates.com
SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited Stays Pofitable Despite Challenging FY22
It closed the year with a net profit of £206,885. SmartTrade Technologies UK Limited, the UK arm of the financial industry technology provider , reported an annual turnover of £12.5 million for fiscal 2022, which ended on 31 March. The figure edged lower, down 4.5 percent year-over-year. SmartTrade...
financemagnates.com
Inside Invast Global's GMO-Z.com Trade UK Acquisition
Following the announcement of their plans to acquire GMO Financial Holdings owned GMO-Z.com Trade UK Limited, the Invast Global team were in London to attend the 10th anniversary of the Finance Magnates London Summit. Finance Magnates sat down with Chief Executive Officer Gavin White and Chief Commercial Officer James Alexander...
financemagnates.com
Swissquote Adds ESG Information on Offered Stocks
Environmental, social and governance, popularly known as ESG, has become a priority in backing companies, including investments in them by companies such as Swissquote. Thus, trading platforms are adding support to include ESG data on their platforms. Swissquote Offering ESG Information. In addition, Swissquote jumped onto the ESG bandwagon and...
financemagnates.com
FTX Seeks Permission to Sell 4 ‘Independent’ Subsidiaries
The collapsed crypto exchange, FTX has filed a motion in the United States Bankruptcy Court seeking permission to sell four subsidiaries. FTX Japan, FTX Europe, derivatives exchange LedgerX, and stock-clearing platform Embed are the named businesses. FTX Subsidiaries Facing Regulatory Scrutiny. All of these subsidiaries have been facing regulatory pressure...
financemagnates.com
B2Broker Announces Fresh Institutional Liquidity Offer
As a leading provider of technology solutions and liquidity for the Forex and cryptocurrency industries, B2Broker has successfully launched new liquidity offers as a result of continuous enhancements to its liquidity and technology solutions. The new commercials provide reduced volume fees and lower entry barriers, which will significantly diminish the...
financemagnates.com
Tickmill Hosted an Exclusive Event at The Shard in London
Tickmill UK Ltd, an FCA regulated broker with an established presence in the United Kingdom, hosted an exclusive event at The Shard – London for its clients. This special event took place on the 18th of November 2022 and brought together renowned market experts, financial industry stakeholders and Tickmill clients for a day filled with interesting speeches and discussions. Guest speakers included Erik Norland, Executive Director and Senior Economist of the CME Group; Neil Crammond, professional trader; Mike Seidl, market analyst; and Sandy Jadeja, chief market strategist.
financemagnates.com
Saxo Bank's Reveals its Outrageous Predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank has released its ten 'Outrageous Predictions' again, this time for 2023. As the name suggests, the predictions are pretty 'outrageous': it predicted the resignation of the French President, the skyrocketing of Gold prices to $3,000, an 'UnBrexit' referendum in the UK, and fixing USDJPY at 200, among others.
financemagnates.com
ITI Capital Exits Retail Business Amid Revenue Collapse
ITI Capital, an FCA-regulated multi-asset brokerage firm, published its financials for fiscal 2021, ending on 31 December. It reported about £3.32 million in turnover, a year-over-year decline of 43 percent. This figure came only from the company's primary operations and excluded other income, which is an additional £2.1 million compared to the previous year's £503,117.
financemagnates.com
BaFin President Seeks Global Crypto Regulation
Germany, the largest economy in Europe, is seeking global crypto regulation amid market turmoils and fraud. Mark Branson, the President of the country's financial market regulator, BaFin, recently voiced his opinion on the necessity of crypto regulations in Germany and globally. BaFin President Casts Doubt on Self Crypto Regulation. As...
financemagnates.com
Introduction to Our New Section: Heat Map. Where to Search for New Clients?
The CFD brokerage more than any other industry needs a constant influx of new customers in order to sustain profitability. However, just like any other industry the market can quickly become saturated or stalled due to regulatory or economic reasons. CFD brokers constantly search for new markets and opportunities for growth. Finance Magnates wants to make this task easier for brokers, by introducing our reports in a new section entitled, ‘Heat Map’.
financemagnates.com
ECB appears hawkish, US retail sales disappoint
The US dollar finished Thursday higher against all its major peers, even against the euro, which at some point received support from a hawkish ECB. That said, a lower euro/dollar does not give the full picture of how the euro performed overall. The common currency was still able to outpace all the other major currencies. It just wasn’t as strong as the greenback.
financemagnates.com
Central Banks to Enforce Standard on Banks’ Exposure to Crypto in 2025
The Group of Central Bank Governors and Head of Supervision (GHOS) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has endorsed a global prudential standard for banks’ exposure to crypto assets. The Group has also decided on January 1, 2025, as the implementation date for the standard. The standard was...
financemagnates.com
CFTC Charges Glen Point Capital for FX Market Manipulation
On Thursday, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC ) in the U.S. filed a civil enforcement action against two Glen Point Capital entities and Neil Phillips, their Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer, for market manipulation to trigger the payout of two binary options contracts. Along with the preliminary charges, the...
financemagnates.com
Traders ‘don’t buy’ Fed’s hawkish signals, ECB and BoE coming up
Dollar cannot gain ground even as Fed projects rates above 5%. Stocks drift lower, albeit not much, as traders second-guess Fed. The central bank show continues with ECB, BoE, and SNB today. Markets skeptical of Fed guidance. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point yesterday, as...
financemagnates.com
Global Stock Markets Decline After Another Fed Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 0.50%, bringing the fund rate to a 15-year high as expected by the market. Investors were specifically looking for guidance from the regulator’s Chairman, Jerome Powells, regarding future interest rates, inflation and the economic outlook. In response to the event, the US Dollar, Gold and global assets saw higher levels of volatility.
financemagnates.com
Hong Kong’s First Crypto Futures EFTs Raise $73.6M Ahead of Launch
CSOP Asset Management, an investment advisor based in Hong Kong, will launch Bitcoin and Ether futures exchange-traded funds (ETS) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. However, ahead of their debut, the ETFs have raised a combined $73.6 million, with the Bitcoin futures ETF alone accounting for $53.9 million, Reuters reports.
financemagnates.com
CLS’ FX ADV Drops -2% to $1.9trn in November, Rises 4% YoY
Average daily traded volumes (ADTV) on Continuous Linked Settlement (CLS), a New York-headquartered provider of settlement and aggregation services for the forex industry, decreased by -2% to $1.89 trillion in November 2022. However, year-over-year (YoY), the daily average improved by 4% last month, which is up from $1.81 trillion in the same period last year.
