A look at voter turnout in California's now certified election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Secretary of State Shirley Weber on Friday officially certified the results of the midterm election. The certification marks the end of the state's nearly six-week-long process for the Nov. 8 election, in which California voters selected leaders in federal, state and local races, plus statewide and local ballot measures.
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
Why was the 2022 California fire season so quiet? UC Berkeley professor explains what changed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California saw a much more quiet fire season in 2022 compared to the previous year. The year-to-date data from Cal Fire shows 362,478 acres burned this year. That's a much lower number than the 2,569,459 acres that burned in 2021. So why was this year less...
California storms bring some improvement to drought conditions
California remains in the grip of a yearslong drought but recent storms have led to some improvement, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's weekly report. The latest map issued Thursday showed some contraction in all categories of drought, including “exceptional” and “extreme,” compared to a week earlier. A year ago the two worst categories combined covered most of the state.
KCRA Today: 4 fathers killed in Granite Bay crash, Modesto plan to increase police transparency, Starbucks 3-day strike
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Dense Valley fog expected this weekend in Northern California
Very thick fog will linger through the morning in the San Joaquin Valley on Saturday. Visibility at times will be below a quarter mile. More Valley fog is expected on Sunday, perhaps extending to the Sacramento area. Highs in the afternoon will be in the 50s. More clouds move in...
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
Palisades Tahoe opens new gondola making it the largest ski resort in California
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is now the largest ski resort in California, with the opening of its new base-to-base gondola. This new addition makes it possible to explore all 6,000 acres of legendary terrain at Palisades Tahoe uninterrupted. "You get the beautiful views of Lake Tahoe and...
Thieves are draining California's Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards. Here's why
MANTECA, Calif. — Asmore Middle Class Tax Refund debit cards hit mailboxes, some Californians have had money from their card drained of its funds before they've been able to use it. Three consumers have reached out to KCRA 3 Investigates to report similar issues with their California inflation relief...
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-fil-A feast from front porch in Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man caught a hungry bear on camera stealing his Chick-fil-A delivery order right off his front porch. "All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that. He didn't want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad...weird," the homeowner is heard saying on the recording.
Kentucky grand jury hears evidence against man accused of murdering CHP captain's husband
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ky. — Update (Dec. 16): A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week has been indicted for murder in Kentucky in connection with a death investigation that spans three states.Click here for the latest story. Previous coverage below:. A grand jury in Cumberland County, Kentucky,...
Potentially 75% less credit for solar: A major decision could affect California's clean energy goals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Editor's Note: California's utility regulators approved changes to the rooftop solar market.Click here for the latest story. Earlier coverage below. A decision by California regulators expected to be made on Thursday could affect the future of the solar industry in the state. The California Public Utilities...
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Dec. 16-18
From Peppa Pig to fun in the snow, there are a lot of fun things to do this weekend in Northern California. But first here is what you should know about the weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening and interviews with organizers for some of these activities.
Thomas O’Donnell indicted for murder of Michael Harding in Kentucky
A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week has been indicted for murder in Kentucky in connection with a death investigation that spans three states. Thomas O’Donnell, 60, is accused of shooting 53-year-old Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, multiple times on Sept. 19, according to court documents filed in Cumberland Circuit Court on Thursday. KCRA 3 obtained the court filing on Friday.
Multi-state murder case: What we know about the deaths of a CHP captain and her husband
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol captain, her husband's killing and an arrest for murder has prompted investigators across the country to find an answer as to how they all might be connected. Law enforcement agencies in Tennessee, Kentucky and Sacramento are trying to piece...
A timeline of the mysterious deaths of Yuba-Sutter CHP commander and her husband
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Julie Harding, a California Highway Patrol captain in the Yuba-Sutter area, was found dead in Tennessee on Saturday, just months after her husband, Michael Harding, was shot and killed in Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Thomas Francis O'Donnell of Napa is being...
Stanislaus County man wins $1M on scratcher, California Lottery says
A Stanislaus County man has been identified as the winner of a $1 million prize from the California Lottery. Daniel Fagundes scored the win while playing a Power 10’s ticket that he bought at Santa Fe Market & Liquor in Hughson, lottery officials said. Each Power 10's scratch-off ticket costs $10.
Spectacular holiday light display in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One neighborhood in New Mexico is sharing their holiday spirit with many. Residents in Albuquerque came together to build a light display that spans the whole neighborhood. Residents from all over the community have enjoyed the spectacular display. Watch the video above for more.
'He didn't deserve what happened to him': Friends share memories of Mike Harding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Friends of Michael Harding are sharing their memories of him with KCRA 3. The former Sacramento area man was found dead in Kentucky on Sept. 26, about 30 minutes away from his Tennessee home. Preston Cleary has been filled with grief in the months following the...
