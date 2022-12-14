Read full article on original website
BBC
Jack Lowe death: Police arrest 15-year-old over stabbing
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another teenager in parkland. Jack Lowe, who was 18, was fatally stabbed in the Cook Street area of Darlaston, West Midlands, on 7 December. Last week an 18-year-old was charged with the murder and appeared before magistrates in Wolverhampton on...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
BBC
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle on Aldi car park
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle on an Aldi car park. The crash happened on Stratford Road in Hall Green, Birmingham, shortly after midday on Thursday. The critically-injured woman, in her 70s, was declared dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said. The driver of...
BBC
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Portsmouth: Man arrested over rape of woman who asked for help
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked after asking for directions. Police said the woman, in her 40s, had been walking along Northern Parade, Portsmouth, on 17 August between 01:00 and 02:00 BST. She asked a man unknown to her for directions. He...
BBC
Idaho student murders: Mother Kristi Goncalves describes 'sleepless nights'
The mother of one of four Idaho students murdered in November says she's had "sleepless nights" as fears mount that the case will go unsolved. Kristi Goncalves' daughter Kaylee was found stabbed to death on 13 November, along with Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen. Over a month since...
BBC
Inappropriate force used on black mother in Bristol, panel finds
An "inappropriate" level of force was used by two police officers on a black mother following a dispute with a bus driver, an independent panel has found. The woman, who was with her child in Bristol, was PAVA sprayed - a substance similar to pepper spray - restrained and arrested on 16 December 2020.
BBC
Fans fall silent for boys who died in Solihull lake fall
Football fans at matches across the West Midlands are paying tribute to four boys who died after falling into an icy lake. A minute's silence was held at Birmingham City's match on Friday night against Reading, while similar plans are in place for Saturday's fixtures. Blues' players and staff also...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Selby: Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner three times
A man from North Yorkshire who stabbed his former partner has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Rafal Rekowski, from Selby, had threatened and strangled his victim before stabbing her three times. At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and carrying an offensive weapon. In...
BBC
Missing RAF crew who crashed on secret mission found 76 years later
The remains of two World War Two airmen whose plane crashed during a secret mission were found 76 years later by a family investigating a blocked septic tank, an inquest heard. Bone fragments from Pilot Officer Alfred Milne and Sgt Eric Stubbs, who died in 1944, were found on the...
BBC
Motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car near Solihull, in the West Midlands. It happened on Bickenhill Lane, in Marston Green, just before 17:10 GMT on Thursday, police said. A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and West Midlands Police said nothing could be...
BBC
Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
A husband and wife who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud. Rhys Williams, 41, and Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping. They were part of a wider fraud case involving...
BBC
Teenager admits stabbing man through the heart
A teenager has admitted stabbing a man through the heart during a row at a flat in Ayrshire. Steven Gilmour was 17 when he attacked Daryll Wright in Kilwinning in May last year. Mr Wright, 19, died in hospital two days later. Gilmour had originally faced a murder charge but...
BBC
Chatham: Man arrested after stolen parcels found dumped in woods
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft following reports of parcels being stolen from a depot. A large number of packages were found dumped by a member of the public in woodland near Chatham, Kent. Delivery company Evri said a local team visited immediately and recovered the items.
BBC
Aberdeen stabbing murderer jailed for life
A man who admitted murdering another man in an Aberdeen flat while he was high on drink and drugs has been jailed for life. Scott Hector, 20, was stabbed to death in Marischal Court on 2 April last year. Sean O'Halloran, 20, admitted murdering Mr Hector while Conor Adams, 18,...
