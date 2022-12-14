Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Pennsylvania SNAP benefits changes made in 2022
There were some significant changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. This article looks back at what those changes were and explains how more people are now eligible for SNAP. Video above: Expansion of Pa. SNAP benefits announced. More people eligible for SNAP benefits. In September of 2022,...
WGAL
Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
WGAL
Police: Group steals more than $4,800 worth of merchandise from Gap store
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The East Lampeter Police Department in Lancaster County is investigating a shoplifting incident at the Tanger Outlets. Police say at around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, seven people stole over $4,800 in merchandise from the Gap outlet store. Two members of the group used...
WGAL
Lancaster man convicted of criminal homicide in 2020 East Lampeter murder
On Thursday, a Lancaster city man was convicted of criminal homicide and other charges for murdering a man and injuring another in East Lampeter Township in 2020. Joshua Luciano, 22, was found guilty by a jury of:. Criminal homicide. Conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Attempted homicide. Aggravated assault. Delivery of...
Comments / 0