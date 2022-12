He was a no-show in court. A New Haven man convicted of wrongfully entering a 63-year-old woman’s apartment and then sexually assaulting her failed to show up for sentencing.

Between the time he was convicted two months ago and yesterday’s sentencing, 38-year-old Carlos Mejia had been allowed to remain free on bond.

In his absence, Mejia was sentenced to 15 years in prison. And his bond was boosted from $100,000 to $750,000.