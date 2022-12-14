ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Protect His House offers training simulations to prevent real-world tragedies

By SHARON ALICE LURIE Slurie@mainstreetmediatn.com
dicksonpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Woman meets man who helped saver her life

A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge. A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge.
FRANKLIN, TN
wkdzradio.com

National Defense Authorization Act To Benefit Fort Campbell And Kentucky

Kentucky soldiers and civil service workers will benefit from the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act which includes pay raises and funding for new equipment at Fort Campbell and other military-related institutions across the state. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation authorizes well-deserved funding increases for...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WGAU

Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe

NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing. Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. […] The post Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience

After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services, a Clarksville woman -- whose grandson was found dead inside his mother's home this summer -- told News 2 she's seen some of these issues firsthand. Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience. After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy