Protect His House offers training simulations to prevent real-world tragedies

Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident, who works for the Russellville Board of Education- just five minutes down the road from the McDonald’s.
Four years later, Franklin woman meets man who saved her from taking her own life
She's been looking for him for years. A Franklin woman who almost jumped to her death from the Natchez Trace Bridge reunites with the man who saved her life.
WKRN
Woman meets man who helped saver her life
A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge. A Franklin woman finally got to meet a man she said saved her life a few years ago when she attempted to jump from a bridge.
Metro police respond to disorderly person call; recover loaded gun, drugs
When Nashville authorities responded to a call from a woman in fear for her life Thursday, they said they discovered the suspect with a loaded gun and multiple drugs.
WSMV
Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars. At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients...
Florida man allegedly hit wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
wkdzradio.com
National Defense Authorization Act To Benefit Fort Campbell And Kentucky
Kentucky soldiers and civil service workers will benefit from the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act which includes pay raises and funding for new equipment at Fort Campbell and other military-related institutions across the state. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation authorizes well-deserved funding increases for...
Human heart found in Department of Transportation salt pile
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are working to determine how a human heart wound up in a salt pile owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. TDOT workers were working with the salt pile to make brine on Thursday, and as they took out some salt, they found what they initially believed was an oddly shaped rock, WSMV reported.
WKRN
Warrant served after overdoses at Montgomery County mental health facility
In Montgomery County, authorities have officially served a search warrant at Oak Plains Academy, a mental health facility where two teenagers recently died. Warrant served after overdoses at Montgomery County …. In Montgomery County, authorities have officially served a search warrant at Oak Plains Academy, a mental health facility where...
Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe
NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing. Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. […] The post Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
What you need to know this winter about invasive strep and your kids
Doctors believe that these flu cases could be causing a deadly type of strep throat too called invasive strep.
Search warrant executed for Oak Plains Academy after teen deaths
Montgomery County Sheriff's officials executed a search warrant Thursday of Oak Plains Academy after two teens died at the residential facility.
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
WKRN
Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience
After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services, a Clarksville woman -- whose grandson was found dead inside his mother's home this summer -- told News 2 she's seen some of these issues firsthand. Clarksville grandmother details her DCS experience. After an audit involving the Department of Children's Services,...
clarksvillenow.com
Teen overdose deaths: Investigators serve search warrant at Oak Plains Academy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Search warrants were served at Oak Plains Academy Thursday morning as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates the overdose deaths of two teenage girls at the facility. With the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,...
clarksvillenow.com
Best Christmas lights in Clarksville: Here’s your map for a tour of holiday displays
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great weekend to drive around town enjoying the best Christmas lights, and we have a map for that!. Each year, Clarksville Now presents Christmas in Clarksville, an interactive map showing addresses and photos of the best light displays around town, along with notes on tuning in when there’s music to go with them.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
WSMV
Experts say downtown construction crane has foundation issues, should not operate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A construction crane in downtown Nashville has foundation issues and shouldn’t be in operation according to a letter from a structural engineer who inspected it. The crane is a reason for concern for those who live near it. WSMV4 shared concerns of people on Wednesday...
Lebanon Pike business owners concerned about safety after recent pedestrian crashes
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, three people were struck by cars attempting to cross Lebanon Pike.
Comments / 0