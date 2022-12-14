ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.

The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb

A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
CoinDesk

US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence

There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
TechCrunch

Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm

The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
22 WSBT

Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets

WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
Reuters

Dollar pares safe-haven gains on road to weekly loss

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar slipped on Friday, giving back some of the previous session's strong gains, as traders continued to digest the implications of continued monetary tightening at the world's biggest central banks.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
AFP

Stocks, oil prices extend losses on recession fears

Stock markets dropped further Friday on prospects of more aggressive rises in interest rates to fight inflation, renewing concerns over the global economy entering recession next year. "While macro data have been weak of late, there was still hope that the downturn might be short-lived and that a recession might be avoided in some regions altogether, amid signs of inflation peaking in some regions like the US." The latest rate hikes came as data showed US and UK retail sales dropping in November as consumers -- key drivers of growth -- feel the pinch from high prices and rate hikes.
US News and World Report

Biden Comes Under Pressure Over Expected Easing of U.S. Asylum Rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum...
