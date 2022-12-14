Read full article on original website
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
US inflation is history, unemployment may spike, and stocks could surge 15% next year, Jeremy Siegel says. Here are the Wharton professor's 12 best quotes from this week.
The inflation threat has passed but unemployment is set to jump, Jeremy Siegel said. The US economy can still avoid a recession with the Fed's help, the Wharton professor argued. Siegel suggested the stock market has bottomed already and could jump 15% next year. The inflation threat has faded, unemployment...
After this week's Fed rate hike, where are mortgage rates headed?
The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate this week for the seventh time this year, capping a year of intense pressure on the housing market that pushed mortgage rates above 7% for the first time since 2002.
The Fed's inflation forecast was wrong and Powell shouldn't be trying to water down recession risks, according to RBC
The Fed was wrong again on its inflation forecast on Wednesday, according to RBC. The bank's chief economist said the Fed's projection of inflation next year was hard to justify. Powell also shouldn't try to water down recession risks, since some Fed officials already see a recession in the cards.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb
A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The Fed just made its last rate hike of the year. Here's what it means and what happens next.
Boy it's great to be in your inbox this morning. Phil Rosen here. I had two televisions running yesterday, with France drubbing Morocco on one screen, and Jerome Powell attempting to beat down markets on the other. What happened in the World Cup was fairly straightforward — and the Fed's...
Goldman to cut thousands of staff as Wall Street layoffs intensify -source
NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is planning to cut thousands of employees to navigate a difficult economic environment, a source familiar with the matter said.
With a recession looming, layoffs are in full effect. Here are some of the safest and most at-risk jobs, according to economists.
While a truly recession-proof job is elusive, here are the industries which experts say are safer than others.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
TechCrunch
Deal terms, fatality rates and the drawbacks of credit lines; a view from today’s most active VC firm
The outfit, which Grinda co-founded with entrepreneur Jose Marin, has certainly been busy. Though its debut fund was relatively small — it raised $50 million from a single limited partner in 2016 — Grinda says that FJ Labs is now backed by a wide array of investors and has invested in 900 companies around the world by writing them checks of between $250,000 and $500,000 for a stake of typically 1% to 3% in each.
22 WSBT
Spending on goods slows as inflation takes bite out of budgets
WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans pulled back their spending on goods last month as manufacturing also weakened in possible signs of a slowing economy feeling the effects of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease inflation. Retail sales had the biggest month-to-month drop this year with a .6% decline from...
Dollar pares safe-haven gains on road to weekly loss
TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar slipped on Friday, giving back some of the previous session's strong gains, as traders continued to digest the implications of continued monetary tightening at the world's biggest central banks.
They say this is good economic news. It might not feel like it
There's some good news to report, but questions and caveats are looming in the future.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
Why recession fears are back: Americans are losing faith
From the executive suite to the grocery aisles to the halls of the Federal Reserve, the big question is: Can red-hot inflation be vanquished without tipping the economy into a recession?
AFP
Stocks, oil prices extend losses on recession fears
Stock markets dropped further Friday on prospects of more aggressive rises in interest rates to fight inflation, renewing concerns over the global economy entering recession next year. "While macro data have been weak of late, there was still hope that the downturn might be short-lived and that a recession might be avoided in some regions altogether, amid signs of inflation peaking in some regions like the US." The latest rate hikes came as data showed US and UK retail sales dropping in November as consumers -- key drivers of growth -- feel the pinch from high prices and rate hikes.
US News and World Report
Biden Comes Under Pressure Over Expected Easing of U.S. Asylum Rules
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, on Sunday pressed Democratic President Joe Biden to take action to manage an expected wave of asylum seekers at America's southern border when COVID-era restrictions are set to end this week. U.S. border cities are bracing for an influx of asylum...
