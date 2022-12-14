ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
WIS-TV

Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges by State Grand Jury

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday was indicted on more financial crimes, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion alleging he failed to report nearly $7 million in earned income between 2011 and 2019, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
COLUMBIA, SC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WIS-TV

USDA invests $25 million across rural South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over $25 million in loans and grants have been awarded to four rural businesses located throughout the state. An additional $300 million will be available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to propel further investment. The investment...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

