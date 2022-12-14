Read full article on original website
Michigan mom charged with stalking after 'catfishing' and harassing her own daughter online, police say
Kendra G. Licari, 42, was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is next expected in court on December 29, 2022.
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset. The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday. It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom...
Georgia girl, 11, missing and 'may be in danger' after fleeing home with mystery person met online: police
R’Kayla Briggs, an 11-year-old Georgia girl, has vanished after leaving her home Tuesday with a 'packed bag,' the Clayton County Police Department says.
Memphis woman shoots ex-boyfriend, hides gun inside BBQ grill, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old Memphis woman was arrested Monday after she shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument and hid the gun inside a barbecue grill, records show. Carlessha Holmes is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm in a dangerous felony, according to her arrest affidavit.
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
Texas school district accused of inaction over racist bullying of Black students
In Texas, a group of Black students say they have been suffering from constant racist harassment, leading their parents to file a civil rights complaint against school districts in Lubbock and Slaton. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton shares more about the students’ experiences.Dec. 16, 2022.
Alex Murdaugh, disgraced South Carolina lawyer accused of killing wife and son, faces new legal trouble
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced attorney accused of killing his wife and son, was indicted Friday by a grand jury in South Carolina on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the slew of charges he faces in the aftermath of their deaths more than a year ago.
Orlando Free Fall owners fight quarter-million dollar fine from state following 14-year-old's death
The owners of the Orlando Free Fall are fighting the quarter million dollars worth of fines levied against them by the state of Florida following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. Sampson, who was visiting Orlando from St. Louis, fell from the Icon Park ride after slipping loose of his restraints. He later died of his injuries.
WIS-TV
Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges by State Grand Jury
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh on Friday was indicted on more financial crimes, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced. Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of tax evasion alleging he failed to report nearly $7 million in earned income between 2011 and 2019, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting at the South Carolina State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hanukkah begins the evening of this Sunday and goes through the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. The holiday serves as a symbol and message of triumph and freedom. The sixteenth annual Menorah Lighting will take place at the South Carolina State House on Monday, Dec. 19...
WIS-TV
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
WIS-TV
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data released Friday reveals nearly half of South Carolinians who are old enough and eligible to work are not employed or actively looking for a job. That comes as more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina, while the state’s unemployment rate remains historically...
WIS-TV
SC closing out record year in economic development deals, pushing past $10B in investments
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A new $3.5-billion electric vehicle battery plant will soon call South Carolina home, with the Berkeley County project announced on Wednesday marking the largest economic development deal in state history. It also caps a historic year for economic development overall for South Carolina, which has secured...
WIS-TV
Most South Carolina workers could see more money in their paychecks next year, here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Most South Carolina workers may see more money in their paychecks next year. It’s because less state taxes will be withheld from their paychecks because of adjustments made to the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue. Earlier this year,...
WIS-TV
USDA invests $25 million across rural South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over $25 million in loans and grants have been awarded to four rural businesses located throughout the state. An additional $300 million will be available under the Rural Energy for America Program, including $250 million through the Inflation Reduction Act, to propel further investment. The investment...
