Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – The 5th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Greater Montgomery County area featuring several special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and home improvement contractor services on the market.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber hosts “Today’s Latina Business Owner” Luncheon in The Woodlands

On December 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber held their monthly luncheon titled “Today’s Latina Business Owner” at the Sam Houston State University The Woodlands Center. Presented by the Richmond Realty Group, the event had guest speakers Mary Carmen Licon (Esbal Productions, LLC) and Norma Prieto (ACL Business & Tax Consulting, LLC).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Montgomery County ESD No. 10 begins capital projects

Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 is building a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 began two facility projects this fall to remodel Fire Station 183 on Nichols Sawmill Road in Magnolia and build a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst, Fire Chief Jeff Hevey said in an interview.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff’s museum

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office’s 185th anniversary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Quality of Life, Workforce Fuels Montgomery County’s Growth

Montgomery County’s rapid growth in population and business activity was the focus of the Partnership’s Future of the Houston Region event this week. Montgomery County’s reputation of green space, top-rated schools, and a talented and diverse workforce have attracted new residents and companies to the area. The county’s population has grown more than 37% to nearly 650,000 residents in the past decade and is the third fastest-growing county in the greater Houston region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
FORD PICKUP CRASHES AND BURSTS INTO FLAMES DRIVER CRITICAL TRUCK MELTED

At about 9:15 pm Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. Moments later other calls started to come in from several blocks down the street reporting a major ac…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/ford-pickup-crashes-and-bursts-into-flames-driver-critical-truck-melted/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Senior living demand rises with more senior residents

More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
CONROE, TX
Montgomery County to consider a new, larger emergency operations center

Montgomery County officials are considering building a new emergency operations center to provide more room and consolidate warehouse space. Commissioners gave county staff approval to seek proposals for qualifications for the architectural services for a new facility, which would be be paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Dec. 15-18

Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Dec. 15-18. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Choral Society is putting on a 2022 holiday concert called “Rejoice in Song: a Holiday Celebration.” The concert will include holiday tunes and an opportunity for attendees to participate in a carol singalong. 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. First Methodist Conroe, 4308 W. Davis St., Conroe. https://mcchoral.org.
CONROE, TX
Pet of the Month: Bolin

Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Man suffers critical burns after crashing into ‘Homeless Depot’ pickup truck

A man is in critical condition with major burns after crashing a pickup truck with a “Homeless Depot” sign on side of it Friday night in Montgomery County. South Montgomery County firefighters were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. When they arrived, calls began coming in from several blocks down about a vehicle on fire and the driver being trapped inside.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County leaders discuss growth, development in region at Greater Houston Partnership event

The Greater Houston Partnership held its Future of the Houston Region event in Montgomery County on Dec. 13. From left: moderator Stephen Head, chancellor of Lone Star College System; Jim Carman, president of the Houston region of The Howard Hughes Corp.; County Judge Mark Keough; Danielle Scheiner, executive director of the Conroe Economic Development Council; and Gil Staley, CEO of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership were the panelists.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Water agencies debate ground subsidence amid new studies

Laura Norton, president of Montgomery County MUD No. 47, points out a crack in the asphalt in the area of the Panther Branch fault that runs through The Woodlands. A University of Houston geological study released in August tracking land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-20 showed portions of South Montgomery County have experienced land displacement, sinking up to 1.3 centimeters per year around most of The Woodlands area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in Peach Creek Shooting

NEW CANEY, TX — On December 14, 2022, at about 2:00 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25500 block of Ipes Road in New Caney after receiving information on the whereabouts of Mason Lee Young, who was wanted in the December 5th shooting on Peach Creek Drive. Upon locating Young, he was placed into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
NEW CANEY, TX
FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE WOMAN FROM UNDER SH 242 BRIDGE AFTER VEHICLE LAUNCHES OVER CREEK

Shortly after 2 am, a crash alert call came into Montgomery County dispatchers from Sirrus XM. Units were dispatched to the area of SH 242 between Firetower and Kropik for a Honda passenger car that crashed. Units searched along the roadway…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/firefighters-rescue-woman-from-under-sh-242-bridge-after-vehicle-launches-over-creek/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

