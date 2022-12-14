Montgomery County’s rapid growth in population and business activity was the focus of the Partnership’s Future of the Houston Region event this week. Montgomery County’s reputation of green space, top-rated schools, and a talented and diverse workforce have attracted new residents and companies to the area. The county’s population has grown more than 37% to nearly 650,000 residents in the past decade and is the third fastest-growing county in the greater Houston region.

