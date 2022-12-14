Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrate the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ with 12 special Montgomery County nonprofits
As the Christmas holiday approaches and 2022 winds down, The Courier wants to shine a light on 12 nonprofits that are doing great work in our community. These 12 nonprofits serve our community in a variety of ways, but each has a tremendous impact on the residents of Montgomery County as they make our county a better place to live, work and play.
Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – The 5th Annual Montgomery County Home and Outdoor Living Show is the only event of its kind in the Greater Montgomery County area featuring several special guest appearances and over 100 exhibitors with the latest in-home products and home improvement contractor services on the market.
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber hosts “Today’s Latina Business Owner” Luncheon in The Woodlands
On December 15, 2022, the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber held their monthly luncheon titled “Today’s Latina Business Owner” at the Sam Houston State University The Woodlands Center. Presented by the Richmond Realty Group, the event had guest speakers Mary Carmen Licon (Esbal Productions, LLC) and Norma Prieto (ACL Business & Tax Consulting, LLC).
Montgomery County ESD No. 10 begins capital projects
Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 is building a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Emergency Services District No. 10 began two facility projects this fall to remodel Fire Station 183 on Nichols Sawmill Road in Magnolia and build a maintenance and logistics facility off Lone Star Lane in Pinehurst, Fire Chief Jeff Hevey said in an interview.
Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff’s museum
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office’s 185th anniversary.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 185 Anniversary with New Museum
On December 14, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a soft opening for the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Museum located at 2359 Holloman St in Conroe. The new museum coincided with the formation of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in 1837, 185 years ago. View…
Quality of Life, Workforce Fuels Montgomery County’s Growth
Montgomery County’s rapid growth in population and business activity was the focus of the Partnership’s Future of the Houston Region event this week. Montgomery County’s reputation of green space, top-rated schools, and a talented and diverse workforce have attracted new residents and companies to the area. The county’s population has grown more than 37% to nearly 650,000 residents in the past decade and is the third fastest-growing county in the greater Houston region.
FORD PICKUP CRASHES AND BURSTS INTO FLAMES DRIVER CRITICAL TRUCK MELTED
At about 9:15 pm Friday South Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. Moments later other calls started to come in from several blocks down the street reporting a major ac…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/ford-pickup-crashes-and-bursts-into-flames-driver-critical-truck-melted/
Senior living demand rises with more senior residents
More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Montgomery County to consider a new, larger emergency operations center
Montgomery County officials are considering building a new emergency operations center to provide more room and consolidate warehouse space. Commissioners gave county staff approval to seek proposals for qualifications for the architectural services for a new facility, which would be be paid for by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Here are 4 things to do in Conroe, Montgomery on Dec. 15-18
Here are four things to do in Conroe and Montgomery on Dec. 15-18. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Choral Society is putting on a 2022 holiday concert called “Rejoice in Song: a Holiday Celebration.” The concert will include holiday tunes and an opportunity for attendees to participate in a carol singalong. 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. First Methodist Conroe, 4308 W. Davis St., Conroe. https://mcchoral.org.
Pet of the Month: Bolin
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
Man suffers critical burns after crashing into ‘Homeless Depot’ pickup truck
A man is in critical condition with major burns after crashing a pickup truck with a “Homeless Depot” sign on side of it Friday night in Montgomery County. South Montgomery County firefighters were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Old Ox in Spring for a major accident. When they arrived, calls began coming in from several blocks down about a vehicle on fire and the driver being trapped inside.
2022 Precinct 3 Constable’s Office Award Recipients: Theresa Taylor – Life Saving Award
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On 2/20/2022, at approximately 7:05 pm, Deputy Theresa Taylor went to a Welfare Check in the 2800 block of Fox Ravine Dr., regarding a 46 year old female being unresponsive due to a possible accidental overdose. Upon her arrival Deputy Taylor quickly administered ‘Narcan ‘ and…
Montgomery County leaders discuss growth, development in region at Greater Houston Partnership event
The Greater Houston Partnership held its Future of the Houston Region event in Montgomery County on Dec. 13. From left: moderator Stephen Head, chancellor of Lone Star College System; Jim Carman, president of the Houston region of The Howard Hughes Corp.; County Judge Mark Keough; Danielle Scheiner, executive director of the Conroe Economic Development Council; and Gil Staley, CEO of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership were the panelists.
Gas station video helps Montgomery County jury convict Navasota man in fatal 18-wheeler crash
Gas station surveillance video and debris from a truck helped a Montgomery County jury convict a Navasota man who fled the scene of a crash in November 2021 that left another man dead, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Matthew Brian Davis, 37, was sentenced earlier this month…
Water agencies debate ground subsidence amid new studies
Laura Norton, president of Montgomery County MUD No. 47, points out a crack in the asphalt in the area of the Panther Branch fault that runs through The Woodlands. A University of Houston geological study released in August tracking land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-20 showed portions of South Montgomery County have experienced land displacement, sinking up to 1.3 centimeters per year around most of The Woodlands area.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest in Peach Creek Shooting
NEW CANEY, TX — On December 14, 2022, at about 2:00 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25500 block of Ipes Road in New Caney after receiving information on the whereabouts of Mason Lee Young, who was wanted in the December 5th shooting on Peach Creek Drive. Upon locating Young, he was placed into custody without incident for an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE WOMAN FROM UNDER SH 242 BRIDGE AFTER VEHICLE LAUNCHES OVER CREEK
Shortly after 2 am, a crash alert call came into Montgomery County dispatchers from Sirrus XM. Units were dispatched to the area of SH 242 between Firetower and Kropik for a Honda passenger car that crashed. Units searched along the roadway…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/firefighters-rescue-woman-from-under-sh-242-bridge-after-vehicle-launches-over-creek/
Unlicensed 18-wheeler driver sentenced to 13 years in prison after deadly hit and run
Court officials announce that a man has been sentenced to prison after reportedly hitting and killing someone with an 18-wheeler while he was unlicensed. According to documents, Matthew Brian Davis was sentenced to 13 years in prison following the deadly collision which took place in Montgomery County back on Nov. 5, 2021.
