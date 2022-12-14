Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcrightnow.com
Live updates: Washington State takes on Fresno State in Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
6:39 – Fre 29, WSU 6: WSU's most valuable player of the afternoon trots out for another punt. Haberer boots one 53 yards, where the Bulldogs start at their own 14. Haberer has four punts for 193 yards (48.3 average) and three inside the 20. 8:29 – Fre 29,...
nbcrightnow.com
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State in the LA Bowl against Fresno State
During a chaotic month, the Washington State Cougars have had their hands full. They’ve lost three coaches. Four key contributors entered the transfer portal, and the team’s best player opted out of the postseason. All the while, the Cougars have been juggling recruiting trips ahead of signing day Wednesday, and game-planning for their season finale.
nbcrightnow.com
'Once the bowl is kicked off, none of that other stuff matters': After tumultuous stretch, Washington State meets Fresno State in LA Bowl
LOS ANGELES – For Washington State, it hasn’t been an optimal postseason. The Cougars suffered attrition in their coaching staff, attrition in their roster. While balancing those issues, they still had to find time for recruiting trips ahead of the NCAA’s early signing period, which opens Wednesday. They also had to stay sharp for a looming bowl game, against one of the best teams in the Group of Five.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State receiver Robert Ferrel's journey brought him from Southern California juco grind to starring role at SoFi Stadium
LOS ANGELES – Three years ago, Robert Ferrel was grinding through the unenviable realities of junior college football in Southern California. Now he returns to Los Angeles as a standout performer on a Power Five team – the top receiving target for the Washington State Cougars. Ferrel has...
nbcrightnow.com
Idaho storms past Northwest Indian College 125-51
MOSCOW, Idaho – Maybe Idaho’s men’s basketball team wouldn’t mind gaining a reputation for this kind of thing. For the second time this season, the Vandals (5-6) defeated an opponent by 74 points. Northwest Indian College was the nonconference opponent Friday, as the Vandals, by winning 125-51, came within two points of tying their all-time scoring record, set in the 2015-16 season against New Hope College.
Threats near WSU in Pullman lead to shootout with police; shooter dead
A man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University and threatened to kill his two roommates was killed in a shootout with police on Thursday morning, according to KHQ in Spokane. Just after 3 a.m., KHQ reported a “shelter in place” alert was in place near the...
Washington State Hidden Gem Might Be The #1 Lighted Train Park In West
Where Are Some Of The Best Lighted Christmas Displays In Washington State?. I know that Leavenworth is lauded as one of the must-see towns during the winter but my hometown of Clarkston Washington might have the best-hidden gem of all with half the crowd. Does Locomotive Park In Lewiston Idaho...
newsnationnow.com
In lieu of new information, rumors spread in Moscow, Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — As the search for suspects continues in the killings of four college students in Idaho, a void of new information is being filled by unfounded accusations from armchair detectives. Some people in the city of about 25,000 are suggesting innocent individuals are responsible for the...
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Councilman Francis Benjamin Announces Candidacy For Mayor-Longtime Mayor Glenn Johnson Confirms He Will Not Seek A 5th Term
Pullman City Councilman Francis Benjamin has announced that he is running for mayor next year which will be an open seat. Longtime Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson confirms to Pullman Radio News that he will not seek a 5th term in 2023 keeping his promise from his last campaign. Benjamin is...
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims
MOSCOW, Idaho - A renowned forensic pathologist and former medical examiner told Fox News Digital the toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students could hold potential clues to the unsolved case. "From the toxicology, you could learn a great deal about where the decedents were during the hours...
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
nbcrightnow.com
WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down
Per Pullman Police, the shooter is down. His condition is unknown. According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus. UPDATE: 3:39 A.M. They have shut down...
nbcrightnow.com
'I have to have hope': Mom of Idaho murder victim voices frustrations about communication
MOSCOW, Idaho - A month after her daughter Kaylee Goncalves was killed near the University of Idaho, Kristi Goncalves is frustrated with the way law enforcement has handled information about the killings. The Goncalves family met with the Moscow Police Department (MPD) on Monday to discuss their frustrations, like knowing...
koze.com
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
Idaho store manager says murder victim complained of stalker
“You could tell they were all obviously trying to keep Kaylee safe and be there for her as good friends,” the manager said.
Police Shoot and Kill Suspect After SWAT Standoff in Pullman
PULLMAN - An "all clear" was issued around 4:30 a.m. this morning by Washington State University police following an incident that took place in the 1000 Block of Latah Street in Pullman, across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. Police were reportedly called to the scene at 8:37...
KING-5
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
nbcrightnow.com
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they're calling "critical cameras" from before and after the murders.
