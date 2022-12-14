ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

nbcrightnow.com

'Once the bowl is kicked off, none of that other stuff matters': After tumultuous stretch, Washington State meets Fresno State in LA Bowl

LOS ANGELES – For Washington State, it hasn’t been an optimal postseason. The Cougars suffered attrition in their coaching staff, attrition in their roster. While balancing those issues, they still had to find time for recruiting trips ahead of the NCAA’s early signing period, which opens Wednesday. They also had to stay sharp for a looming bowl game, against one of the best teams in the Group of Five.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Idaho storms past Northwest Indian College 125-51

MOSCOW, Idaho – Maybe Idaho’s men’s basketball team wouldn’t mind gaining a reputation for this kind of thing. For the second time this season, the Vandals (5-6) defeated an opponent by 74 points. Northwest Indian College was the nonconference opponent Friday, as the Vandals, by winning 125-51, came within two points of tying their all-time scoring record, set in the 2015-16 season against New Hope College.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

In lieu of new information, rumors spread in Moscow, Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — As the search for suspects continues in the killings of four college students in Idaho, a void of new information is being filled by unfounded accusations from armchair detectives. Some people in the city of about 25,000 are suggesting innocent individuals are responsible for the...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom

MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Former medical examiner disputes coroner's toxicology claims

MOSCOW, Idaho - A renowned forensic pathologist and former medical examiner told Fox News Digital the toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students could hold potential clues to the unsolved case. "From the toxicology, you could learn a great deal about where the decedents were during the hours...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

WSU POLICE: Man who fired shots, barricaded in an apartment is down

Per Pullman Police, the shooter is down. His condition is unknown. According to police, a fire was started inside the apartment which is now leading them to evacuate the building. The students living in the apartment were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum by bus. UPDATE: 3:39 A.M. They have shut down...
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
SPOKANE, WA
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they're calling "critical cameras" from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID

