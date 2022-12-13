Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
Dove Cameron Reimagines Edwyn Collins‘ ’Girl Like You’ on New Single
What if Dove Cameron was one of Charlie’s Angels? On Friday, Cameron released her song “Girl Like Me,” an electric guitar-backed twist on the 1994 Edwyn Collins “Girl Like You” featured in the Nineties film. “I grew up listening to the original by Edwyn Collins, and it’s been one of my favorite songs since as long as I can remember,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to cover it for age. Then one day, we had the idea to gender flip it, or rather, write an empowering response to the original.” What came out of that studio session with Evan...
AOL Corp
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
The Meaning Behind the ‘Cheers’ Theme Song ‘Where Everybody Knows Your Name’
One would think the meaning behind the catchy theme song of the hit sitcom Cheers would be … well, cheerful. When it comes to “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” the tune is one tinged with melancholy and riddled with hard luck. But when that opening twinkle of...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?’ on Disney+, An Intimate Look at the ‘Frozen’ Performer’s Journey to Madison Square Garden
Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? is a Disney+ documentary that follows the performer as she embarks on her 2018 tour with Josh Groban, which closes out at Madison Square Garden (her life-long dream). During this journey, Menzel reflects on the highs and lows of her career and gives insight into her personal life, including the struggles she faces while balancing being a performer and a mother. The documentary is a captivating blend of concert videos, talking head testimonies, and archival footage. IDINA MENZEL: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE?: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Idina Menzel sings “Last night...
Comments / 0