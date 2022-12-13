ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

What if Dove Cameron was one of Charlie’s Angels? On Friday, Cameron released her song “Girl Like Me,” an electric guitar-backed twist on the 1994 Edwyn Collins “Girl Like You” featured in the Nineties film. “I grew up listening to the original by Edwyn Collins, and it’s been one of my favorite songs since as long as I can remember,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to cover it for age. Then one day, we had the idea to gender flip it, or rather, write an empowering response to the original.” What came out of that studio session with Evan...
Decider.com

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? is a Disney+ documentary that follows the performer as she embarks on her 2018 tour with Josh Groban, which closes out at Madison Square Garden (her life-long dream). During this journey, Menzel reflects on the highs and lows of her career and gives insight into her personal life, including the struggles she faces while balancing being a performer and a mother. The documentary is a captivating blend of concert videos, talking head testimonies, and archival footage. IDINA MENZEL: WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE?: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Idina Menzel sings “Last night...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

