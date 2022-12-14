The system is so mess up.Broward country jail need to go under an investigation.Beating on someone like that is crazy. they didn't beat on Nicholas Cruz. so what that's telling you the system there is corrupt and racist. and the sad part about it it's a lot of us working there and they see what's going on in there. but my advice people do not go to jail
first of no one on trial (even accused of 2x first degree murder) should be beaten or hurt in jail. just no. they do that in Broward County jail, a corrections officer actually said in front of me "they don't have feelings- they're not people"...I personally think that's the governor's attitude trickling down. Melly deserves the same treatment as everyone else and has rights until trial but I think he should be segregated for his own safety.
