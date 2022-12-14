Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”

