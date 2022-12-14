Read full article on original website
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America
Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
Alex Murdaugh indicted by South Carolina grand jury for tax evasion
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Video: Prosecutors reveal suspected motive for Murdaugh murders in pre-trial motions hearing. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that the South Carolina state grand jury issued new indictments against Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with murder in connection to the June...
Exit sign comes crashing down along South Carolina interstate
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A highway sign came crashing down along a South Carolina interstate Tuesday, causing a traffic backup for several miles. The large exit sign collapsed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 77. No one was injured. Watch the video above to see the sign on the...
Cooler temperatures this weekend turning potentially frigid by Christmas
Temperatures are trending cooler for this weekend with highs in the 50s to near 60. If you have outdoor plans, most of the weekend looks dry. A few showers may sneak across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry on late Saturday or Saturday night. Winter begins next week and lurking is...
Impact Weather Day Thursday: Severe weather potential and colder temperatures lurking
Let's start with what you want to be aware of out the door Thursday morning. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will push across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry ahead of a cold front. There is a slight risk of severe storms within this line. Thunderstorms arrive around Vidalia, Metter, and Sylvania by 5-8am.
Outgoing Massachusetts governor tapped to be next NCAA president
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”
