Iowa State

WJCL

Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday

Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Meet the 20-year-old who was just named Miss America

Grace Stanke was crowned Miss America 2023 and will hold the title for the next year. Stanke, who represented Wisconsin, was crowned the winner Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The 20-year-old will receive a $50,000 scholarship. She also won the Miss America Talent Scholarship for her...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJCL

Alex Murdaugh indicted by South Carolina grand jury for tax evasion

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Video: Prosecutors reveal suspected motive for Murdaugh murders in pre-trial motions hearing. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that the South Carolina state grand jury issued new indictments against Alex Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with murder in connection to the June...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJCL

Outgoing Massachusetts governor tapped to be next NCAA president

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day," Baker said in a statement. "The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

