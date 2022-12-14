ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

These Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day

By Donna Vissman
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKL7O_0jhxJIwn00
photo courtesy of STK

There are very few places open on Christmas Day. If you have a tradition of attending a family movie and looking for grub afterward, we’ve found a few places you can try.

Waffle House – Yes, they are open 24/7 and 365 days a year. Multiple locations.

IHOP – Multiple locations. Hours: 6 a – 7 p.

Bucca di Beppo – 1722 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin. Hours: 11 a – 10 p.

Blue Aster– At Conrad Nashville, 1620 West End Avenue, Nashville. Hours:7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Make reservations here.

-at Noelle Hotel, 200 4th Avenue North. Hours 7 am – 1 pm. Make reservations here.

The Countrypolitan-301 Union Street, Nashville.Breakfast: 7:00 am–11:00 am

Lunch: 12:00 pm–3:00 pm, Dinner: Sunday: 3 p–9 p. Make reservations here.

1 Kitchen at 1 Hotel -710 Demonbreun St., Nashville. Hours 5p-10 p. Make reservations here.

STK Steakhouse 700 12th Ave S, Nashville. Hours 10 a-3 p, brunch and dinner 3 p-10 p. Make reservations here.

Bourbon Steak– 201 8th Avenue South, Nashville. Hours 5 p – 9 p. Make reservations here.

Carne Mare – 300 12th Avenue South, Nashville. Hours are 4 p to 9 p. Make reservations here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dickson County Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. 2nd Annual Pegram Neighborhood Christmas Parade   River Breeze & River Bend Subdivisions Sunday, December 18 The 2nd Annual Pegram Neighborhood Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 18th from 4:30pm – 6:30pm. Make plans to decorate your car or ride […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Last Minute Toy Store now open in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Last Minute Toy Store is a Christmas Tradition in Nashville. The store provides gifts for over 5,000 children each year who otherwise wouldn’t have presents under the tree. The store, hosted by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, is now open. This year’s store, 5117...
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
1029thebuzz.com

No More Free Parking Downtown Nashville?

Well, downtown Nashville is about to get more expensive. Beginning February 2023, Nashville drivers will be subjected to pay for parking 24/7. Currently, it costs about $1.25 an hour to park downtown, but transportation leaders say that price could be going up soon. Although, there will be some days with...
NASHVILLE, TN
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Nashville: 10 Best Areas & Neighborhoods

From its humble beginnings as a rural military fort in the 1700s to one of the top tourist spots in the United States today, Nashville, Tennessee, offers visitors a unique array of activities. Called “Music City,” Nashville is one of the best destinations for country music fans, as well as travelers interested in the fascinating and volatile history of early America.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Attic fire damages home in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire has damaged a Nashville home, according to fire investigators on the scene. The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. Friday morning. The house, located at the 1100 block of Mansfield Street in Nashville, had four people inside at the time of the fire. All four made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Health Inspections: Coffee Shops in Murfreesboro December 2022

These are the scores for coffee shops in Murfreesboro Tennessee with their most recent inspection score as of December 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores. Some restaurant locations will bleed into other counties. StoreScoreAddressDate. Bean Loft Coffee Company1002136 Middle Tennessee Blvd8/26/2022. Brass Horn Coffee Roasters99410 W Lytle St2/4/2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- December 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 12 -December 19, 2022. 1Vince Gill and Amy Grant. Ryman Auditorium, 116...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
480
Followers
3K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy