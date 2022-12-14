ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecasting Our Future: Efforts to reduce extreme weather impact

Meteorologists as well as the entire team here at WESH and Hearst Television have been working all year to give you a better understanding of the impact of our local weather. Weather influences what we do and how we do it every day. That's why we launched Forecasting Our Future...
Strong to severe storms expected in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — ABOVE: WESH 2 Meteorologist Eric Burris takes close look at timeline of storms. Our next big front works in late this morning through the early evening. This front is expected to bring widespread rain and storms, along with a severe weather threat. Most of Central Florida is in a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale today, meaning a “scattered” severe weather threat.
WESH

NWS confirms tornado touched down in St. Pete

An EF1 tornado touched down in southern Pinellas County on Thursday amid a round of severe storms that pummeled much of the Tampa Bay area, the NWS confirmed in a preliminary report to News Channel 8. The weather service said the EF1 Tornado reached wind speeds of approximately 100 mph...
