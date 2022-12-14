Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Neillsville, Wis. woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.
Semi rollover reported on Hwy. 29
The driver of a semi tractor trailer reported minor injuries when his vehicle overturned Wednesday on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the westbound lane of the highway at mile marker 186, near County Hwy. Y. The left lane is closed and expected to reopen in about two hours.
wearegreenbay.com
81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
UPMATTERS
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
94.3 Jack FM
Shawano County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Fatal Wednesday Crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — On Wednesday at about 10 p.m. the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Townline Road, just east of State Highway 117, in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a single...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Residents Beware Of Fallen Branches And Tree Limbs
Due to heavy ice and snow build up on tree branches, several tree limbs have snapped off covering sidewalks throughout out the city of Marshfield. Please stay away from any fallen trees and or wires for your own safety. If a tree is located on your property that has fallen...
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
WSAW
State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
WSAW
Wausau Yard Waste site opens due to storm damage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Yard Waste Site will be open for special hours to accommodate property owners with storm debris. The yard waste site is located at the east end of Chellis Street and is for use by City of Wausau residents only. It will be open Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 19 - Dec. 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will also be open during the weekend.
WJFW-TV
Wausau Police cruiser hit this morning while on a call; no injuries were reported
WAUSAU (WJFW) - A Wausau Police vehicle was struck this morning on the side of the road. According to the Wausau Police Department's Facebook page, an officer was checking on a crash on US 51 near Stewart Ave. when his squad car was hit by another vehicle that lost control on the ice.
merrillfotonews.com
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS
12-06-22 At 8:02 p.m. a caller reported a package was mis-delivered and now could not be located. The whereabouts of the package are currently unknown. At 8:11 p.m. a caller reported a smashed vehicle in a store parking lot. Officers located the vehicle, which had significant front end damage and debris on the ground. The vehicle was unoccupied. Surveillance video was observed, which showed another vehicle struck the car and then left the scene. Officers will be attempting to identify the driver of that vehicle.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Winter Weather Conditions Bring Power Outages, Downed Branches
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Freezing rain and ice moving through Central Wisconsin have caused numerous power outages through the WPS service area. Outages have been reported in the Schofield, Knowlton, Marathon City, and Mosinee areas. The number of customers impacted in each incident ranges from a handful to around...
Man arrested on 5th OWI after allegedly driving over 100 MPH in Jackson County
At 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stopped 37-year-old Jason Twieg after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour on State Highway 95. The deputy arrested Twieg when he failed a field sobriety test, according to Jackson County.
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
WJFW-TV
Stevens Point snow emergency ending early; other snow emergencies still in place
STEVENS POINT (WJFW) - Because of the "less-than-anticipated" snowfall from Wednesday's storms, Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, announced that the snow emergency will be ending at 6 p.m. tonight instead of 10 p.m. "Because of us getting less snow than anticipated and the efficiency of our fine city crews, we...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
Adams County deputy on leave after shooting domestic disturbance suspect
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — An Adams County deputy is on administrative leave and the Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after a deputy shot at a suspect during an altercation Wednesday night. Officers were called to a home in the town of New Chester just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, where the critical incident happened, according to a press release from...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Common Council Approves Changes to Fee Schedule for Services Provided by Marshfield Fire and Rescue
After a thorough review by the City of Marshfield Fire and Rescue staff and the City's Finance, Budget and Personal Committee (FBP), the Marshfield Fire and Police Commission (FPC) and the Common Council recently approved changes to the fee schedule for services provided by the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department.
Winter storm warning issued for Wausau
A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in Wausau and Marathon County Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning will take effect at noon Wednesday and extend until 9 a.m. Thursday. Between 7 and 11 inches of snow, combined with a layer of ice, will make travel hazardous.
