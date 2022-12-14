Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County: Wine Grapes and Timber Drop Nearly 30% in Value, the Troubles of Quantifying Cannabis
California’s Food and Agricultural Code requires each county to submit an Annual Crop report to the state’s Department of Food and Agriculture. This report provides the gross value of agricultural commodities provided in a given county, not the net return for producers. Mendocino County’s 2021 Crop Report was...
kymkemp.com
Letter Writer Alleges, ‘Adult Protective Service Tried to Avoid Paying 10 Low-Income Laborers’
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
mendofever.com
By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants
The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
mendofever.com
Passenger Unable To Pay Cab Fee, Verbal On The Rail Trail – Ukiah Police Logs 12.16.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Amateur meteorologist? Help NWS Eureka improve its Mendocino County weather data
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 12/14/22 — The National Weather Service in Eureka’s Citizen Science Program is looking for help observing the weather in local communities around Northern California. All you need is an open area to place a rain gauge and availability to take regular observations. “If you have...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Roadway Clear]Two-Vehicle Collision Between Hopland and Cloverdale—Traffic Controls in Place
An early morning traffic collision on Highway 101 between Hopland and Cloverdale has reportedly resulted in a vehicle stuck in the center median. Personnel on the scene have established traffic controls to guide drivers around the incident. The initial dispatch came in at 6:44 a.m. specifying the incident was “just...
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
kymkemp.com
Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges
On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Upturned on Branscomb Road—Reports of Heavy Black Ice in the Area
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a single-vehicle accident occurred on Northern Mendocino County’s Branscomb Road around 7:35 p.m. First responders on the scene reported the vehicle is on its side and blocking the westbound lane. There are reports from the area that...
mendofever.com
Firefighters On Scene of Escaped Burn Pile Next to State Route 253 West of Ukiah
Scanner traffic beginning at 12:43 p.m. indicates a burn pile has escaped containment along State Route 253 west of Ukiah. Ground and air resources have been deployed. A firefighter on the scene stated the fire is approximately a half-acre in size burning mainly in grass at a slow rate of spread.
mendofever.com
Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits
The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
NBC Bay Area
Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges
A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
kymkemp.com
Grace Lutheran & Garberville Presbyterian to Hold Christmas Eve Service
Press release from Grace Lutheran and Garberville Presbyterian Churches:. Grace Lutheran Church and Garberville Presbyterian Churches will unite this year to hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30pm at Grace Lutheran in Redway (90 Rusk Lane – across from the Mateel Community Center) All are...
