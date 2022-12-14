ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mendocino County’s Director of Public Health Anne Molgaard Abruptly Retires After Less Than a Year at the Helm

By Matt LaFever
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago
mendofever.com

By a Thin Margin, Mendo’s Board of Supervisors Approve First Steps to Increase Taxes on Lodging and Restaurants

The Board of Supervisors gave a less-than-resounding nod of approval to the first step of an effort to increase tax assessments on businesses that appeal to tourists. The Mendocino County Tourism Commission and a contractor called Civitas Advisors told the Board that they believe the county should allow the Business Improvement District, or BID, to double its assessment from one to two percent on all lodging concerns, including campgrounds. The Commission also wants to evaluate the option of collecting a 1% assessment from what it calls “tourist facing” businesses, including restaurants and tasting rooms. The businesses and local government bodies in the cities and the unincorporated parts of the county would have to agree to the higher rate, which the businesses would pass on to their customers.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
kymkemp.com

Five Years Ago This Month, Police Officers Robbed a Texas Man in Mendocino County; One Suspect Now Faces New Charges

On December 5, 2017, two men claiming to be ATF agents stopped Zeke Flatten, a former undercover officer, just north of Frog Woman Rock in Mendocino County and robbed him of three pounds of Humboldt County marijuana. Yesterday, one of the men alleged to have been involved, a former Rohnert Park police officer, Joseph Huffaker, was back in court facing new federal charges that could add up to over 90 years in prison.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Vehicle in Ditch Along State Route 20 West of Willits

The notorious State Route 20 struck again this morning when a white sedan lost its footing in the morning roadway landing in a ditch alongside the westbound lane west of Willits proper. A video sent to us by a reader around 9:37 a.m. shows a sedan front first and immobile...
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

Grace Lutheran & Garberville Presbyterian to Hold Christmas Eve Service

Press release from Grace Lutheran and Garberville Presbyterian Churches:. Grace Lutheran Church and Garberville Presbyterian Churches will unite this year to hold a Christmas Eve Service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5:30pm at Grace Lutheran in Redway (90 Rusk Lane – across from the Mateel Community Center) All are...
GARBERVILLE, CA

