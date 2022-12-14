ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to the mountaintop? Braintree High girls basketball aiming high with ex-Hingham coach

By Kevin Perrington-Turner, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

MILTON − A new interior design to a home may look unfamiliar at first, but it can become a beautiful thing over time.

The same thing goes for a remade basketball program.

With a new head coach and their star player out, the Braintree High girls basketball team is now looking for underclassmen to lead the way.

“Obviously, we want to be successful, but it starts from the ground up,” said Braintree coach Eugene Buczynski. “We have a very young team with very little playing experience at the varsity level. So our goal right now is to come together and see where it takes us.”

Can you Lend a Hand? Disabled Quincy mom wants Christmas for her daughter and clothes without holes

A fresh start: South Shore high school boys basketball rankings

Buczynski is in his first year at Braintree after spending eight years coaching the Hingham girls. He led the Harborwomen to six consecutive trips to the postseason, reaching the sectional final three times (2016, 2019, 2020) under the old MIAA playoff system, before stepping down after the 2020-21 season. His record at Hingham was 109-57, including three Patriot League Keenan Division titles.

But with this new project, the ground floor is exactly where the Wamps must start. With star senior captain Sophia DeAngelis out for an extended amount of time, it’s up to the younger girls to make some noise.

Nonetheless, Buczynski was able to coach his team through an impressive second-half surge to defeat Milton, 45-27, in Tuesday night's season opener.

“Our captain just recently got hurt, but our team still stuck through it and we just fought through,” said sophomore Hanna Sherrick, who scored 12 points. “She’s usually our starting point guard, so I had to start at point guard. It was a lot of pressure for me, but I think my team and I handled it really well.”

More: H.S. ROUNDUP: Both Whitman-Hanson basketball teams debut with statement wins over Pembroke

With Braintree trailing 15-7 in the second quarter, Buczynski switched his defense from a 2-3 zone to a full-court press, forcing turnovers and quick buckets. From then on the Wamps took the lead and didn’t look back. Braintree went into the half up 19-18.

“You know, when you have your first game and you don’t know matchups and try something to see if it works?” said Buczynski. “During that time we were figuring out matchups and what works; then we just did what we do.”

The matchup was clearly one-sided in the second half, in which the Wamps outscored the Wildcats, 26-9. A big part of that defense came from Braintree sophomore center Francesca Spadorcia, who scored all of her 9 points after halftime.

“You're trying to find players and you're just asking them to step up,” said Buczynski. “Francesca is new to the varsity team. She’s a sophomore. You can tell she was a little nervous and then it came to her. She gave us some really important points when baskets weren’t coming easy.”

Some even younger players also stepped up big.

“We have two freshmen on the team, Sophia Rotondo and Francesca Mazzini, and it was their first varsity game and they handled the pressure well,” said junior guard Ava MacDonald, who scored a team-high 17 points.

MacDonald said she's excited for her new coach and the first win of the season.

“It feels good to start off the season strong,” said MacDonald. “(Buczynski) is great, he really brings the intensity and we just love him. It’s a lot of fun.”

Buczynski already has the most important thing a new coach needs: buy-in from his players about his philosophy.

“He’s great, he’s so comfortable with us and we’re comfortable with him,” said Sherrick. “We’re already getting real close already and he’s brand new. He’s just really good.”

The young players are aware of both the powerhouse that Braintree High girls basketball used to be − four Division 1 state championships between 2014 and 2019 − and their new coach's resume. They feel the pressure, but they also welcome it.

“His last (Hingham) team was really good, and years ago we used to be state champions," Sherrick said, "so sometimes it’s a lot of pressure, but I think we’re going to do really good this year."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Back to the mountaintop? Braintree High girls basketball aiming high with ex-Hingham coach

