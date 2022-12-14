IONA at NEW MEXICO | 4:30 p.m. | SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 | THE PIT. Sunday’s men’s basketball game against Iona is expected to be the largest crowd at The Pit in recent years. As of Friday afternoon over 13,000 tickets had been distributed. In order to help all fans, whether they have been to a game recently or not, have a great experience, below is information to remember as you plan your visit.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO