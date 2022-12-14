Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
SMU players surprised by number of BYU players who are married
BYU football: Why SMU players and coaches watched in curiosity when BYU players arrived for welcome dinner at New Mexico Bowl
Sports Desk: Another change for UNM football
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rocky Long may be out of New Mexico for good. A report from 101.7 The Team on Wednesday said that the UNM defensive coordinator is leaving the program to join Syracuse for the same role. KRQE Sports reached out to UNM for a comment, however they did not confirm, nor deny the […]
kslsports.com
Former BYU Guard Nick Emery Not Happy With NCAA
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU basketball player Nick Emery called the NCAA a ‘fraud’ after Arizona received what Emery termed a ‘slap on the wrist’ punishment for recruiting violations. NCAA officials announced on Wednesday that the Arizona men’s basketball program would vacate a number...
Long gone: UNM defensive coordinator leaves Lobos, per report
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in 15 years, Rocky Long is leaving the University of New Mexico football program. Per a tweet from ESPN 101.7 The TEAM, the Lobos defensive coordinator is leaving UNM to join Syracuse for the same position. KRQE Sports reached out to both universities, however, UNM would not confirm, […]
CBS Sports
Rick Pitino vs. Richard Pitino: Their third father-son matchup has intrigue as Iona faces New Mexico
There will be a family gathering Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico as Richard Pitino's New Mexico Lobos play host to the Iona Gaels, coached by his father, Rick Pitino. About 20 members of the Pitino family are expected to be at The Pit, although there is no word yet on what colors they will be wearing.
Body camera footage shows fight at Oct. 15 New Mexico-NM State football game
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – KTSM has obtained police body camera footage showing the fight at the Oct. 15 New Mexico-New Mexico State football game that was the alleged precursor to a deadly shooting in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. According to police interviews with suspects and witnesses, NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and UNM student […]
Rick Pitino comes to Pit for father-son coaching duel
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of college basketball is coming to the Pit. UNM is set to host Iona, led by two-time national champion, and Lobo head coach Richard Pitino’s father, Rick Pitino. While the matchup between father-son Pitino is highly anticipated throughout the college basketball […]
golobos.com
Fan Guide for Sunday's New Mexico-Iona Game
IONA at NEW MEXICO | 4:30 p.m. | SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18 | THE PIT. Sunday’s men’s basketball game against Iona is expected to be the largest crowd at The Pit in recent years. As of Friday afternoon over 13,000 tickets had been distributed. In order to help all fans, whether they have been to a game recently or not, have a great experience, below is information to remember as you plan your visit.
unm.edu
UNM Board of Regents unanimously approves President Garnett S. Stokes’ contract extension, citing broad support
Noting the exceptionally positive outcome of a comprehensive evaluation process that included over 320 stakeholders, The University of New Mexico Board of Regents unanimously approved to extend the contract of Garnett S. Stokes, UNM president, for an additional three-year term, with an option for an additional two-year extension at the mutual agreement of the Board and the President.
KRQE News 13
Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State
A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
Student arrested after gun goes off at West Mesa High School
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A West Mesa student was taken into custody Wednesday. The Albuquerque Public School (APS) District said his gun was accidentally discharged in class. According to APS, the incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in a wood shop class made up of juniors and seniors. They claimed the student took off running after […]
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
KOAT 7
Sandia Labs to conduct controlled explosives test
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia National Labs will conduct a controlled test of explosives during the day on Friday. Sandia Labs says they will test 300 pounds of explosives on the south side of Kirtland Air Force Base between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Lab officials say black smoke, dust...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The gun Brandon Travis used to shoot Mike Peake in the deadly UNM campus shooting was stolen, according to New Mexico State Police. State Police said the gun was stolen out of Clovis, New Mexico. An official from the Clovis Police Department said a report of a stolen Glock 43 was The post Stolen gun used in UNM campus shootout appeared first on KVIA.
U-Haul crash damages Albuquerque phone service store
The crash happened Friday morning.
newmexicomagazine.org
Green Chile Cornbread Stuffing
Chef Jens Peter Smith from the heralded Farm & Table, in Albuquerque’s North Valley, offers this must-have side dish for your holiday table, complete with authentically New Mexico flavor. Preheat oven to 325°. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add sausage. Brown the meat, using a...
Crash takes down Albuquerque traffic light
Right now, it's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
rrobserver.com
Two Native New Mexico dancers win accolades as ‘changemakers’
When Natalie Benally was growing up on the Navajo Nation, she watched Michael Jackson popping and moonwalking on MTV. She could find no one around who could teach her traditional dancing. So, she invented her own Indigenous stew of styles, combining hip-hop, popping and house forms with Native culture. Dance/USA,...
Comments / 0