Amethyst Rose Warner, infant daughter of Bersain Barlow and Angel Warner, was born sleeping, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandfather, Glen Yazell; paternal great grandfather, Billy Barlow; a great great-grandmother, Mildred Baber; an uncle, Robert Warner, Jr. and a cousin, Cynthia Neace.

PARIS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO