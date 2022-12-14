Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Google is preparing these Android 13 features for your phone
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google only recently released the Android 13 December Feature Drop for Pixel devices, but the company is already working on a future update for its devices. Google has released Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 (Quarterly Platform Release) for developers with a bunch of new features and changes. These changes are set to make your Android experience even better. In this article, we'll explore what's new in the latest beta build and the features Google may release with Android 13 QPR2.
pocketnow.com
CaseBorne V Rugged Case: Ultimate Protection for iPhone 14 Series
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to protecting your iPhone 14, you want to make sure you have a case that can keep up with your active lifestyle. We here at Pocketnow test a lot of cases. But there’s one particular case that has caught our eye, and it’s the CaseBorne V rugged case for iPhone 14.
pocketnow.com
Save $1,000 on Samsung’s The Premier Laser Projector
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of products for your entertainment center as Samsung’s The Premier Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Single Laser Projector for Home Theater is now available for $2,498, thanks to a 29 percent discount. This fantastic laser projector usually sells for $3,498, so you get instant $1,000 savings on your purchase. Indeed, it’s not the latest laser projector on the market, but it will deliver an amazing media experience thanks to its outstanding features, where you will get HDR, a 2.2ch surround sound system, and Alexa built-in, which means you can also use it to control Alexa enabled devices.
pocketnow.com
Samsung Galaxy A54: Everything we know so far
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series are some of the best smartphones in 2022. They’re not only lightweight, compact, and feature the latest technology and features, but they’re also beautiful, and come with several years of updates. Now, imagine the Galaxy S22’s hardware in a device that costs nearly half as much without any major sacrifices. Meet that Galaxy A54, a device that promises the same level of beauty on the inside and outside.
pocketnow.com
This is what to expect from Samsung at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As the countdown to CES 2023 begins, tech enthusiasts around the world are eager to see what innovations and advancements big tech companies have in store for us. Samsung has always been a major player at CES, and there's no doubt it will again showcase its expertise and leadership in the industry at the 2023 event.
pocketnow.com
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Best deals to surprise your loved ones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have a great selection of deals available for anyone looking to get the perfect gift for friends, family, or even yourself. You will find several options from Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy, and other fantastic online retailers, which will help you save big bucks on the best tech of 2022.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 60 percent on Razer’s gaming peripherals
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We have excellent news for any hardcore gamer out there, as Amazon’s latest offers will help you score up to 60 percent savings on select products starting with the Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock, which currently sells for $60 after scoring an insane $90 discount. It comes with a 20K DPI Optical Sensor, chroma lighting, eight programmable buttons, and up to 80 hours of battery life.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 36 percent on Sony’s latest wireless earphones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of wireless headphones from Sony and other great brands. Savings start with the latest Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones, now available for $178 after receiving a huge 36 percent discount. This product usually arrives with a $280 price tag, meaning you can score more than $100 in savings if you pull the trigger on this offer.
pocketnow.com
How to enable encrypted iCloud backup on your iPhone
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the Advanced Data Protection feature in iOS 16.2, Apple has added the ability to encrypt your iCloud backups so that only you have access to them. While this added security does require a bit of extra setup and responsibility on your part, it's a great option for anyone looking to ensure the privacy of their backed-up information. In this article, we'll walk you through the steps to enable end-to-end encrypted iCloud backups on your iPhone.
pocketnow.com
Save up to 42 percent on Hisense’s 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We’re wrapping up today’s deals with a great selection of Hisense deals, where you will find the 58-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV selling for just $350 after receiving a 42 percent discount. This amazing product regularly sells for $600, which means you can score $250 in savings on your purchase. And, of course, you can also opt for a smaller 50-inch version that now goes for $360 after a 32 percent discount.
Comments / 0