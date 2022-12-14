Read full article on original website
Ring's Spotlight Cam Pro is $35 off today
Amazon has the brand new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro on sale today, bringing it down to just $195. That’s going to save you about $35 off of its regular price. That’s only $5 shy of its Black Friday price, which was its all-time low. Remember that the Spotlight Cam Pro was just announced back in September, so it is still a fairly new product, and has not gone on sale much yet.
Save up to 40% On Samsung's new QN90B Neo QLED TVs
Amazon has a great deal on virtually all sizes of Samsung’s QN90B Neo QLED 4K TVs right now. Making this a really good time to pick one up. Here’s how the prices shake out for each size. 43-inch: $1,097 (reg. $1,197) 50-inch: $1,297 (reg. $1,497) 55-inch: $1,297 (reg....
We have Realme 10s specs before launch
Realme is planning on launching the latest entry into its Realme 10 series of phones. Although this device is launching tomorrow, we have a pretty significant leak today. We have some early insight into the specs for the Realme 10s before tomorrow’s launch. We’re all used to different variants...
Valve talks Steam Deck improvements and possible gen 2 hardware
Valve has recently opened up about all things Steam Deck, touching on everything from gen 2 hardware to improvements it’s making for the current machine. In an interview with The Verge, Valve discusses the possibilities of a gen 2 Steam Deck and what that hardware will include. Valve has confirmed that a second-gen Steam Deck will eventually hit the market. Right now it’s just a matter of when. Of course things aren’t so simplistic.
Twitter is shutting down Revue, its newsletter platform
Twitter is shutting down Revue, the newsletter platform it acquired in January last year. The service will no longer be accessible from January 18, 2023, the company announced on Wednesday. “On that date, Revue will shut down and all data will be deleted,” the official press release states. The company has also notified users about this via email.
Google adds Lens to the Google Site on Android
Google has been implementing Lens into so many different corners of its ecosystem, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping. Now, after being on the market for more than 5 years, Google Lens has finally made it to the Google website on Android. Google introduced Lens back during Google...
Samsung Galaxy S23 series leaked in dummy units
If rumors are to be believed, then we are now less than two months away from the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The new Galaxy flagships are said to break cover in early February next year. We have already seen the phones in renders, thanks to leaks back in September. Today, we have real-life pictures of alleged dummy units of all three Galaxy S23 models.
1Edge is an immensely useful floating window app
There are a ton of floating window apps out there, which you can call upon by swiping from one side of the screen. Not all of them work well, though, and very few are as useful as the 1Edge app. 1Edge is a floating window app, and it’s immensely functional...
The latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad targets people who are 'on the fence'
Samsung’s digs at Apple can sometimes be the height of entertainment, as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer competes with the world’s most popular smartphone company. There’s a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 ad that targets people who are on the fence. Both Apple and Samsung heavily...
Prime Gaming members get free loot today for Genshin Impact
Tis the season of giving, and in the spirit of giving Prime Gaming is giving Genshin Impact players some sweet, sweet loot for in-game use. Admittedly, you aren’t getting a whole lot here. But as the saying goes, never look a gift horse in the mouth. Plus, free in-game loot is free in-game loot.
Motorola Moto X40 is official with 165Hz display, 125W charging
Motorola has announced its new flagship smartphone, the Motorola Moto X40. The device got announced in China, though it is coming to global markets. Chances are it will be named the Motorola Edge 40 Ultra globally, though. The Motorola Moto X40 is quite a powerful smartphone, needless to say. A...
Budget Motorola Moto G53 is here with 120Hz display, audio jack
In addition to announcing the Motorola Moto X40 flagship, the company also introduced its budget offering, the Moto G53. This handset is a lot more affordable than the company’s flagship, of course. The Motorola Moto G53 is now official, the company’s new budget offering. We’ll get to the...
OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip stylish new foldables have landed
OPPO has finally announced its new foldables, the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. The OPPO Find N2 is a direct successor to the Find N that arrived last year. The Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, is the company’s very first clamshell foldable handset. Both of these...
YouTube is testing the "Add to Queue" feature on Android & iOS
YouTube has recently announced that it is testing a new feature called “Add To Queue” for its Android and iOS app users. This feature was already available on the YouTube website and allows users to add videos to a queue that they can watch later, making it easier to plan out their YouTube viewing sessions.
The technology behind the scenes of Android casino apps
Android casino apps have become increasingly popular over the past few years as more people have started using their smartphones and tablets as primary means of entertainment. While some still prefer to play on their desktop computers, most online casino users now prefer the convenience and portability of mobile devices. For example, gamblers are looking for a chance of winning big at BetMGM Michigan using mobile applications.
OnePlus 11R to feature an alert slider, introduce IR blaster
OnePlus‘ iconic alert slider may be back on the OnePlus 11R. Rumors about it started surfacing last week, though we didn’t have any proof. But a new leak from MySmartPrice gives us visuals allegedly showing the OnePlus 11R featuring the physical key that lets you quickly switch between sound, vibrate, and mute modes.
OPPO Find N2 Flip will launch globally to rival the Galaxy Z Flip 4
OPPO announced its new foldable smartphones earlier today, the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. The former is the Galaxy Z Fold 4 alternative, while the latter is a clamshell foldable, an alternative to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Well, some of you will be glad to know that the OPPO Find N2 Flip will launch globally to rival Samsung’s handset.
Google quickly reverted a change to Wallet Quick Settings tile
Google has quickly reverted an annoying change to the Wallet Quick Settings tile on Pixel phones. The tile briefly showed the full name of a card earlier this week, a change from the existing approach of showing just the last four digits. But the old behavior is now back. Google...
Holiday Gift Ideas 2022: Apple iPad Pro (2022)
If there’s someone on your list this year that really wants a tablet, what’s better than an iPad Pro? It starts at $799, so it’s not cheap, but it is arguably the best tablet on the market right now. The iPad Pro comes in two models: 11-inch...
The rise of the localized, location-centric video social media app
Big tech firms currently dominate, but new ideas that include interactive maps could be the future. If you’re a business owner you’ve probably long figured out by now that without video in your social media marketing, it’s not social media marketing. The phenomenal rise of TikTok shows just how powerful even a 15-second clip of something interesting, funny, silly, or even downright inane can be in capturing the attention of millions – or even tens of millions. Video is a medium like no other, and yet it isn’t being fully utilized by many of us, especially as a localized, neighborhood-centric tool.
