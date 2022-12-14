ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Is Salem friendly to a union carpenter or sheetmetal worker?

Ask Salem
Ask Salem
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BT4o_0jhxEq3I00
unsplash web image

Hello everyone, I’m currently visiting my family in Salem. Coming from Western WA I am a union carpenter apprentice working for a architectural sheetmetal company. I was just curious on how the pay here compares with the cost of living in Salem? Having a family of my own and seeing how cheap the houses are I definitely am considering the possibility of relocating. Let me know your thoughts, I’m aware of the harsh winters and humid summers as I spent most of life visiting every year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Salem

Where can I donate nursing scrubs in Salem?

I have very lightly used nursing scrubs, almost as good as new. Are there any specific charities / donation sites in Salem that work specifically with nurses and would need these? Would feel better than just giving them to Goodwill.
SALEM, OR
Ask Salem

How to rent out a room in Salem?

My living situation has changed and I’ve got a whole open floor in my house, which I’m considering renting out. I’ve been reading about the required rental license, getting an activity license number, lead inspections, and the school income tax. Anyone have any experience going through this process? Is it a pain in the ass or fairly straightforward? Are there any other regulations I should be aware of as I’m considering this? Thanks.
SALEM, OR
kykn.com

Keizer Station Retail Theft Sting

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, officers from the Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a retail theft operation in Keizer Station. The goal was to identify, apprehend, and hold people accountable for committing theft at the various retailers located in the complex. Law...
KEIZER, OR
Ask Salem

Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 dental implants work done in Salem?

I'm looking for recommendations from my fellow friends. Where are the best places to get 4-on-1 or 6-on-1 implants work done? Will need some extractions done as well. I've already had 1 consultation at Clear Choice in Dublin before. They seem like a good team but given the amount this is going to cost, I need to do my due diligence comparing quotes here in Salem. Suggestions are appreciated!
SALEM, OR
KGW

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
MARION COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups

Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
The Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego police investigating restaurant burglaries on Kruse Way

Lake Oswego police chief George Burk emailed restaurants throughout town Dec. 14 alerting the dining establishments of a string of businesses burglarized recently on Kruse Way. “These are all restaurants that have been broken into after business hours,” Burke wrote. “It would also be helpful to have any unreported cases...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Ask Salem

Ask Salem

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
863
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Salem

Comments / 0

Community Policy