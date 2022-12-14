Is Akron friendly to a union carpenter or sheetmetal worker?

unsplash web image

Hello everyone, I’m currently visiting my family in Akron. Coming from Western WA I am a union carpenter apprentice working for a architectural sheetmetal company. I was just curious on how the pay here compares with the cost of living in Akron? Having a family of my own and seeing how cheap the houses are I definitely am considering the possibility of relocating. Let me know your thoughts, I’m aware of the harsh winters and humid summers as I spent most of life visiting every year.