Is Lansing friendly to a union carpenter or sheetmetal worker?

 3 days ago
Hello everyone, I’m currently visiting my family in Lansing. Coming from Western WA I am a union carpenter apprentice working for a architectural sheetmetal company. I was just curious on how the pay here compares with the cost of living in Lansing? Having a family of my own and seeing how cheap the houses are I definitely am considering the possibility of relocating. Let me know your thoughts, I’m aware of the harsh winters and humid summers as I spent most of life visiting every year.

