Nelsonville, OH

Veteran teacher gives to others and receives the same love back

By By Addison Wright 360 Journalist Special to the ANews
 3 days ago

NELSONVILLE – Mike Deley is a veteran teacher from Mansfield, Ohio. Some of the most important things to him are his family and giving to others. When those two aspects combine, Deley is filled with joy.

He loves and appreciates his students, wife, children and grandchildren with all of his heart.

He currently teaches the Business Ownership program at Tri-County Career Center and High School. Some of Deley’s favorite moments of Tri-County include the love given to him by his students when his daughter, Heather, died. He had two students in his afternoon class that would stop by his room before school just to check on him.

He has been married to his wife Beth for 38 years. They raised four daughters together and have four grandchildren as well.

They adopted their daughter, Emma, 23 years ago when she was 14. She has one daughter, Hannah, who’s 15.

Deley’s daughter Nicole has a 3-year-old son named Chase. His daughter Jenna has one son Carter, 10, and an 8-year-old daughter, Josie.

Heather still holds a special place in his heart.

Deley taught the sophomore transition program at Tri-County Career Center and High School for five years to help sophomores explore different career options. The one-year program allowed students to earn academic and technical credits toward graduation. This allowed students to make their decision about the program they wished to pursue during their time at Tri-County.

Previously, Deley taught Business and Marketing for 15 years.

“I also was a school counselor for New Lexington High School before I came to Tri-County Career Center,” Deley said.

He continues to teach students at Tri-County because he loves working with high school students.

“Career centers are great because they give students a second chance or an opportunity to pursue their careers,” said Deley.

During the 2021-2022 school year, his teachings sent two of his students to the National Business Professional of America competition.

In his free time, he enjoys golfing, coaching and taking care of his four grandchildren. When spending time together they can be found feet in the air on the swings and monkey bars.

Although Deley does not partake in these activities, he cherishes the time he is given with them and will continue to enjoy watching them grow up.

“I just enjoy being with and helping young people, it helps me to stay young,” Deley said.

Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s Sports Journalism and New Media program.

