Howard Stern Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Goes On to Call Them “whiny b****es” for Their Netflix Documentary

Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry says he is 'ashamed' of how he reacted to Meghan Markle's suicidal thoughts: 'I dealt with it as institutional Harry as opposed to husband Harry'
On Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Harry said he "hates" himself for the way he initially responded to the situation.
Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc
Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses. That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 41-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."The TV journalist — whose distaste for the couple has been well-documented — was up in arms that he wasn't...
WATCH: The View host Ana Navarro mocks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over Netflix documentary
The hosts on The View shared their thoughts Friday on the Netflix documentary surrounding Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Bustle
Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Recalls “Screaming” Moment They Shared Over Prince Harry
As the world reacts to the first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, viewers may wonder what Meghan Meghan’s former Suits co-stars are saying about the new release. Particularly since the legal drama is featured pretty heavily when talking about Markle’s life before she met her now-husband.
Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’
Prince Harry's biographer did not hold back about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award, which she says the Sussexes are receiving for an interview with "over 30 lies."
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Deny Rumors Their Desire For 'Privacy' Lead To Megxit
After the drop of their Netflix tell-all, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry slammed rumors that their decision to move from the UK to California and quit their Royal duties was over a desire for more "privacy," RadarOnline.com has learned.The statement from the couple's global press secretary dispelled claims made by critics, who viewed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to pursue the Netflix docuseries as hypocritical.Following the release of the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan, viewers have expressed mixed opinions of the documentary and its subjects. In the three episodes released so far, Meghan, 41, and Prince...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Labeled a ‘Masterclass in Spin’
According to an expert, 'Harry & Meghan,' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, will show their 'reality' giving them an opportunity to 'set the record straight.'
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Harry and Meghan rip media in new documentary
Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, ripped into British tabloids and the media for prying into their lives for financial gain and sensationalistic coverage in a new Netflix documentary. In the first three episodes of “Harry and Meghan,” which released Thursday on the streaming platform, the couple also…
‘Sussex, lies and videotape’: papers on the attack over Harry and Meghan documentary
Accusations trailer uses misleading editing are latest salvo in bitter war between royal couple and most UK print media
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Viewers criticise ‘disrespectful’ curtsy scene in Harry and Meghan docuseries: ‘Is that meant to be funny?’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have divided fans with a scene in their new Netflix docuseries, in which the Duchess of Sussex joked about having to curtsy to the late Queen Elizabeth II.In the second episode of the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, Meghan recalled her first meeting with Prince Harry’s grandmother shortly after they began dating in 2016.The duchess said she wasn’t prepared for the introduction to the British ruler and didn’t know she was going to be meeting the Queen until just “moments before”.“My grandmother was the first senior member of the family that Meghan met,”...
Piers Morgan goes off on 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix show, slams 'disgraceful' comparisons to Princess Diana
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the upcoming Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary and says he expects it to be full of lies
‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer
The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
netflixjunkie.com
IT’S WAR! Prince Harry Takes a Jibe at Royal Family For Lying to Protect Prince William in New Trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a series of revelations in their Netflix hit docuseries. After a week’s fiasco that revolved around the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan, the couple is back with another trailer for the second half. Seemingly enough, the second glimpse has done the job of adding fuel to fire. Certain statements by the Prince have caused a stir in the media, highlighting theirs and The Waleses’ difference.
Prince Harry Appears to Accuse 'The Family' of Leaking, Planting Stories
In the latest trailer for Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, the prince discussed his family and the couple's relationship with the press.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share dramatic trailer for Netflix show
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally giving fans a look at their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries — right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip. The trailer for “Harry & Meghan” dropped Thursday morning and shows photos taken throughout their relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks...
Comments / 0